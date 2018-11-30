Which State You Live in Says a Lot About Where You Like to Travel

When it comes to where Americans choose to travel, tastes vary widely depending on where travelers reside.

We asked Expedia to compiled some data for us about where people from each state travel to the most. The travel-booking site analyzed flight demand from July 2017 through June 2018, and the results showed that regardless of which state we live in, we are primarily domestic travelers, and we often stay close to home, traveling within our own state or to a nearby one.

But that was where a lot of the similarities ended; there were some notably different results by state and region. For instance, a couple of international destinations did make the list—Mexico was a top-three destination among North Dakotans and New Jersey residents, and Ireland was the leading destination for travelers from Delaware.

And there were some other interesting findings as well. Florida revealed itself to be very popular among those who live on the East Coast—it made it in the top-three destinations in 10 out of 11 East Coast states. Los Angeles and Las Vegas were the dominant destinations among western states. Southerners seem to have a thing for big cities, including New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. And, in the Midwest, warm weather and mountain destinations reigned supreme. Below, we compiled the top three destinations by state, based on the Expedia findings.



Illustration by Emily Blevins, Kory Westerhold/Flickr, William Creswell/Flickr, Jeff Turner/Flickr Seattle, Las Vegas, Denver, and Los Angeles are all popular destinations with West Coast travelers.

The West sticks to the West