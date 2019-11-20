Can Taking the Myers-Briggs Personality Test Help You Figure out How to Travel?

Plenty of sites claim to predict your ideal trip based on your character. We took the test to find out if it works.

share this article

We don’t always take the bait from emails, but this one caught our eye: Can taking the Myers-Briggs personality test help you figure out how you should travel? An ISTJ personality type (stands for “introverted, sensing, thinking, judging”), for example, is known for an attention to detail and interest in doing things correctly—but does that mean such a person needs a well-planned itinerary to enjoy a trip? Meanwhile, ENFPs (extroverted, intuitive, feeling, perceiving) tend to be social and like meeting new people—so will they enjoy themselves most in a big city like Rio de Janeiro? We dug a little deeper and polled some AFAR editors to see what Myers-Briggs types can really show about travel. What is the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator?

The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, or MBTI, is a self-examination questionnaire designed to identify your personality type, strengths, and preferences. The test measures four different areas of personality—how you direct and receive energy, how you take in information, how you make decisions, and how you approach the outside world. Your results will place you in 1 of 16 categories named using a scramble of letters that stand for different facets of your personality. Most people focus on the first letter—I or E—which indicates whether you’re an introvert or extrovert, but the full profile is much more nuanced. Courtesy of Unsplash Istanbul could be a great destination for ISFJs, who can adapt to the itinerary changes they might have to deal with in such a big city. AFAR editors and their MBTIs

To find out if our personality types really matched up with our travel styles, we took free online tests from 16Personalities, then we sifted through a number of articles that claim to be able to use our results to predict how and where we should travel. We looked at a few of the top hits on Google—from Bustle, Jetsetter, Clozette—and a detailed guide created with help from psychologists and personality test experts published, surprisingly, on the Kalon Surf School blog.

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Baran, Travel News Editor

Type: ISFJ (introverted, sensing, feeling, judging)

Where she should travel: Both Clozette and Jetsetter point out that ISFJs have balanced personalities and are receptive to change, and their destination recommendations are similar—Istanbul and Budapest, both cities with thriving culture and a good mix of ancient and modern. But Bustle and Kalon both focus more on how, according to 16Personalities, ISFJs are “introverted but have well-developed people skills” and are committed to making the world a better place. These two sources suggested camping with a small group of friends and plenty of downtime and photo opportunities.

Was it accurate? “According to the suggested travel for ISFJs, I should be up for an organized camping trip with a small group of friends. Not too far off base at all! I’m actually in the process of planning a potential trip with my two best friends and their families for 2020, and one of the options we’re looking into is doing something like the Airstream lodge Autocamp in Yosemite. Not true camping per se, but it hits on a lot of the same notes. But I did kind of wince when the Kalon guide said, ‘You also tend to take lots of pictures and buy lots of souvenirs.’ I definitely do neither of these things.” Courtesy of Unsplash ISFJs may also enjoy a relaxing camping trip with friends. Lyndsey Matthews, Destination News Editor

Type: ISFJ

Where she should travel: Same as above

Was it accurate? For Matthews, the part about being a social introvert and the suggestion from Bustle and Kalon to plan time to unwind between activities rang true. And unlike Baran, she does like taking pictures and buying souvenirs to remember her travels. “I wouldn’t say it’s an obsession, but I do enjoy this part of traveling. As much as I like being alone/traveling solo though, I do like interacting with humans and putting the camera down.”

Article continues below advertisement