The French Food City With Fewer Crowds and All of the Charm

Dijon, France, is among a handful of international locales with an eponymous culinary export that’s more famous than the town itself, much like the rolling agave hills of Tequila, Mexico, the olive groves of Kalamata, Greece, and the pastoral dairy farms of Parma, Italy. But this charming French city is worth visiting for much more than a taste of the spicy sandwich staple that’s named after it. Thanks to its well-preserved historic architecture, updated museums and hotels, world-class shopping and restaurants, and a vineyard-laden countryside, Dijon should be a stop on any traveler’s tour of France’s famous Burgundy region.



Photo by Remko Kraaijeveld The French mustard brand La Maison Maille helped land Dijon on the world’s mustard-making map.

What to do

Dijon’s mustard is famous for a reason, so sampling its signature spread is a great place to kick off your journey. Begin at La Maison Maille on Rue de la Liberté, a can’t-miss corner boutique from the French company that landed the city on the mustard map back in the mid-1700s. Inside the apothecary-style shop, you’ll find hundreds of earthenware pots brimming with unique mustards (tip: go for the white truffle-parmesan) along with fascinating displays detailing Maille’s long history and production process. Once you’ve finished perusing, make sure to pick up a jar or two to bring back home—in France, Maille’s mustard is made with white wine while the glass jarred version found in U.S. grocery stores uses vinegar, resulting in a less complex taste and aroma.

Next, immerse yourself in Dijon’s captivating artistic landscape at the Musée des Beaux Arts, which reopened in 2019 after a massive $66 million renovation that took almost 10 years to complete. Set in the stunning 14th-century Palais des Ducs, the fine art museum includes highlights such as the intricately carved 15th-century tombs of Dukes Philip the Bold and John the Fearless, Burgundian art dating to the Middle Ages, and an engrossing Egyptian collection, all housed in the opulent Salle des Gardes. And no visit to Dijon would be complete without tracking down the lucky stone owl perched on the north side of the towering Église Notre Dame: Follow the Parcours de la Chouette (the Owl Walk), a designated trail connecting 22 inlaid bronze triangles emblazoned with the image of an owl, through the city center until you reach the wish-granting totem.

Photo by Remko Kraaijeveld Les Halles is one of France’s best-known markets, coming to life every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with an incredible selection of meats, candies, cheeses, fruits, vegetables, and ready-to-eat pastries.

France is known for its bustling year-round markets, and Dijon claims one of the country’s very best. Wander the Les Halles market to soak up the sights, sounds, and smells that emanate from the stalls crowded inside. Bring a basket and complement your mustard collection with picnic-perfect accompaniments such as aged cheeses, freshly harvested truffles, and thick slabs of jambon persillé, a charcuterie specialty that consists of cubed ham and fragrant parsley suspended in a wine-based gelatin mold. Further shopping can be found nearby along the Rue Verrerie, a pedestrian street lined with antiques dealers, art galleries, and design shops that peddle one-of-a-kind finds out of historic half-timbered houses.

Where to eat and drink