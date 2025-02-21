This California Destination is Perfect for All Types of Travelers

In Lake Tahoe, snowcapped mountains soar up to 10,000 feet, reflected across clear, blue water. It’s the kind of place that leaves you awestruck, even before strapping on skis or setting foot on the pine-scented hiking trails. There’s perhaps no better way to experience this natural beauty than on the lake’s South Shore, where sandy coves kiss lush forests, and memorable experiences await at local spas, restaurants, and hotels. From Emerald Bay to Cave Rock, the activities are as alluring as the views, with stylish resorts, relaxing massages, renowned events, and award-winning chefs affording travelers unforgettable experiences.

Spas and wellness on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe

Relaxing in the mountain air Courtesy of Visit Lake Tahoe

On the South Shore of Lake Tahoe, wellness starts with the fresh mountain air, cobalt water, and evergreens so tall they seem to pierce the sky. Your well-being journey also gets some help from the many local spas. The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort and Spa soothes guests with rejuvenating treatments, including anti-aging facials, healing sessions, and romantic couples’ massages. There are even options centered around your astrological sign. Those staying at the hotel and day pass holders can enjoy the private steam showers, pool, and facilities.

A fabulously convenient way to relax, Sierra Sauna Club brings mobile saunas and cold plunges to your vacation home or event venue for a private, intimate experience. The saunas comfortably fit six to eight adults, and bookings are available for as few as three hours or up to three days.

Elevate Wellness Center pairs ancient traditional Chinese medicine with modern functional medical practices. Services include Somatic Experiences to help alleviate the effects of trauma, apothecary, holistic family medicine such as acupuncture, and nutrition counseling. Elevate’s holistic approach is customizable based on individual needs.

Immerse yourself in a warm Japanese Cedar Enzyme bath for detoxifying effects at Tahoe Forest Baths. Based on traditional healing treatment, the experience can help metabolism, lymphatic drainage, circulation, digestion, joints and muscles, complexion, and more.

Seasonal activities and events

Skiing and snowboarding with views of the lake at Heavenly Mountain Resort Courtesy of Visit Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe is that rare place where the slopes and beaches are mere minutes apart. In winter, the views of the lake glimmering below are only rivaled by the powder at Heavenly Mountain Resort. (Even if you don’t ski, it’s worth taking the gondola to soak in the panoramas.)

Come summer, the water is the best place to revel in the region’s spectacular scenery. The South Shore of Lake Tahoe offers boat rentals and charter cruises through Zephyr Cove Resort and Marina, Tahoe Toys and Adventures, and more. If you’re visiting in July, don’t miss the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship, which brings some of the biggest names in sports, music, movies, television, and more to the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

The new Tahoe Blue Event Center hosts exciting events year-round, ranging from professional hockey with the Tahoe Knight Monsters to comedians like Adam Sandler and concerts with icons including John Legend. Book your tickets when you plan your trip since they sell out fast.

The presidential suite at Edgewood Tahoe Resort Courtesy of Visit Lake Tahoe

Shopping local along Lake Tahoe’s South Shore

Remember your time in Lake Tahoe with a memento from a local shop. Head to Welcome Home Shoppe for locally made, handcrafted keepsakes like throw blankets, crocheted sweaters, and tote bags. At Will and Ivey, you’ll find children’s clothes made with toxin-free fabrics and hand-poured soy wax candles. GaiaLicious Boutique, named after the goddess of the Earth, stocks goods made by local craftspeople, including coasters, jewelry, and handmade soap. You’ll also find fair trade imports from around the world there.

Stop by Keynote Used Records & Books for a treasure hunt. Browsers should also visit the Shops at Heavenly Village for more than 40 shops, galleries, and restaurants, where you can pick up sports equipment, designer clothes, original art, and photography steps away from the gondola.

Restaurants and nightlife

Among Harveys Lake Tahoe’s many restaurants, celebrated chefs are at the helm of two: Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen and Wolf by Vanderpump. At Hell’s Kitchen, signature dishes include Beef Wellington and seafood towers piled high with lobster, king crab, and oysters.

Wolf by Vanderpump features tabletop platters of succulents and greenery, providing an earthy, gardenlike vibe. A playful menu spans brightly colored cocktails that come topped with flowers and a dish of caviar and chips adorned with flakes of 14-carat gold. Afterward, let Harveys introduce you to Tahoe nightlife at the resort’s nightclubs and casinos.

Excellent meals await elsewhere in Tahoe, too. You can taste Naked Fish’s commitment to freshness in each bite of the sashimi, nigiri, and rolls. For waterfront dining, Jimmy’s Restaurant at the Landing Tahoe Resort and Spa boasts a 1,500-bottle wine vault and wood-fired California cuisine. Also on the water, Bistro Edgewood showcases local ingredients with bar bites like burgers and pizza and entrees such as grilled salmon with forbidden rice and bok choy.

For a picnic, stock up at the Napa-style market, Cork and More. It offers freshly made sandwiches and salads as well as carefully selected wines, beers, and cheese. The gourmand’s haven will even curate an entire picnic basket with sandwiches, sides, and desserts (with 24-hour notice). If you’ve rented a vacation home and prefer to stay in, contact Bear Essentials Lake Tahoe for grocery delivery, handmade platters, and gourmet meal kits.

One of the many gorgeous views along the South Shore of Lake Tahoe Courtesy of Visit Lake Tahoe

Hotels on the South Shore of Lake Tahoe

Edgewood Tahoe Resort’s cathedral-style windows open to mesmerizing views of the Sierra Nevada and the shimmering blues of the lake. With a long strip of private, gold-sand beach, it’s one of the best places in Lake Tahoe to take in a sunset or splash in the water. Amenities include Lake Tahoe’s only waterfront golf course, a spa offering everything from massages to facials, a year-round heated pool, complimentary local shuttle service, and gas fireplaces in the villas and guestrooms.

Other Lake Tahoe hotels with lake views include the Landing Lake Tahoe Resort and Spa. In addition to its spa, guests have access to a semi-private beach, an outdoor pool and hot tub, complimentary bicycle rentals, and a rooftop deck with a fireplace.

Boutique hotels include the Desolation Hotel, where Swedish- and Japanese-inspired design makes for a modern, minimalist aesthetic. Features include private balconies with soaking tubs, bespoke artwork, fireplaces, private beach access, and dark sky lighting so you can see the stars. Don’t miss Maggie’s Restaurant on the top floor, where you can savor creative cocktails and locally sourced dishes with views of the mountains and a saltwater swimming pool that’s heated year-round.

Whatever the season, consider timing your trip for midweek instead of weekends or holidays. You’ll often get a better deal on hotel rooms, and fewer visitors will be on the slopes and hiking trails. It’s part of how you can help protect and preserve Lake Tahoe, so it’s as enchanting when you return.