A Legendary California Lodge Plans Massive Expansion That Will More Than Double Its Rooms and Add a Spa

The Sea Ranch, a Northern California architectural and cultural icon, is entering a new era and hoping to welcome a fresh generation of devotees to its craggy cliffs and windy coastline. What began as an experiment in light-on-the land communal living back in the 1960s has evolved into a residential community of more than 2,200 architecturally aligned homes scattered along the Sonoma County coast.

While the Sea Ranch has long been a beacon for artists, designers, and writers, space for visitors has always been limited: guests could either rent a private home or scramble for one of 17 rooms in the recently restored Sea Ranch Lodge.

But now the Sea Ranch Lodge is looking to significantly expand, with plans to add more than half a dozen structures to the property, including 23 ocean-facing guest rooms, a dramatically sloped, green-roofed spa, a pool and wellness center, a library, and additional restaurants and dining spaces.

The lodge has commissioned the Danish architecture firm BIG–Bjarke Ingels Group and San Francisco–based landscape architects Lutsko Associates to lead the expansion. This announcement has devotees of the Sea Ranch and architectural pundits—a Venn diagram that overlaps generously—on high alert. BIG is a global firm with a portfolio full of statement-making projects, from the massive half-pipe it’s adding to Milan’s skyline to Google’s futuristic headquarters in Mountain View.

The concern is whether the Bjarke Ingels Group will maintain the ethos of Sea Ranch’s founders and original architects, a group of Bay Area practitioners who sought to create an understated, minimalist village that blended seamlessly into the landscape and was on the cutting edge of sustainability.

Initial rendering of the new wellness center planned for the Sea Ranch Lodge Courtesy of Sea Ranch Lodge

Yet preliminary renderings demonstrate that BIG knows how to read a room—or at least has carefully read the infamous tome of Sea Ranch design guidelines. The newly tapped architects emphasize that the proposed addition has been “mindfully positioned to minimize its impact on the meadow, support its biodiversity, and respect the existing hedgerow that has long defined this part of the property,” according to a newsletter recently sent to the Sea Ranch community from Kristina Jetton, the general manager of the Sea Ranch Lodge.

The prospective structures also sport the hallmarks of the Sea Ranch vernacular: opaque redwood cladding, simple forms, and rooflines that follow the contours of the land.

The Sea Ranch was conceived by the idealist architect and real estate developer Al Boeke, who prioritized intentional community building above profit. His team, which included landscape architect Lawrence Halprin, architects Joseph Esherick and Charles Moore, and designer Barbara Stauffacher Solomon, spent more than a year studying native plants, wildlife, soil, and climate before finally breaking ground on the Sea Ranch in 1964.

From its inception, an elected design committee has enforced the Sea Ranch’s high ideals. They are backed by a rigid set of design rules that specify everything from the height of fencing, scale of entryways, and even the color of window sashes. Homes must be modest in size and clad in vertical redwood or cedar shingles. Only a specific list of approved, native species can be planted.

A rendering of a proposed new spa at the Sea Ranch Lodge Courtesy of Sea Ranch Lodge

The Sea Ranch Lodge, despite being independently owned, remains bound to the same guidelines, and any new buildings need the approval of the present-day design committee. The most recent owners—an anonymous group of investors with ties to the tech world—took possession of the Lodge in 2018 and led the initial renovation in 2022.

The thoughtful restoration of the deteriorating buildings was well-received by both residents and the wider community—in part because it also reintroduced a proper gathering place within the community, a place to eat, drink, and attend events. So despite the choice of architect, the group has banked some trust going into this next phase.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that with such a sizable addition, the longtime look and feel of the Sea Ranch will undeniably shift once the project is completed. But as with the winds that reliably batter this remote stretch of coastline, we’ll have to wait to see in which direction. No timeline has yet been announced for the expansion.