Where to Find Gluten-Free Pastries in Paris

Stroll the aisles of any Parisian supermarket today and you’ll see gluten-free biscuits, pastas, and snacks jockeying for shelf space with organic and diet-friendly products; out on the street, gluten-free focused bakeries and canteens rank among their gluten-rich rivals on best-of food lists and entire television programs are dedicated to analyzing the business behind this emerging trend. This is, however, a relatively recent phenomenon. Up until a handful of years ago, le sans gluten (and its ancillary food predilections veganism and detoxing) was seen as an abstract, American fascination; a dieting fad without a willing audience in Paris. Now, the term is permanently anchored in the local language and Parisians, those intolerant to gluten or simply curious, have a plethora of options. Below are four worth checking out on your next visit.

Pastry chef Marie Tagliaferro can be credited with creating a dialogue around gluten when she opened her bakery-café in 2011 near the Canal Saint-Martin. Since day one, Tagliaferro, herself a Celiac sufferer, has been driven by a desire to offer suitable and equally delicious alternatives to those who can’t indulge in traditional pastry. In her new to-go boutique in the 9th arrondissement, she offers fresh twists on classics like the tarte au citron, the éclair, or the Paris Brest.

28 rue Vignon, 75009

This is where gluten-free baking gets serious. Thomas Teffri-Chambelland, a biologist by training, was already well established in the baking world when he decided to pursue a new challenge: baking with rice and buckwheat flour.