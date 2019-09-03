Beyond the Northern Lights: Stepping Into Finland’s Evolving Sámi Culture

Reindeer herding may be an ancient tradition among the Sámi of Northern Lapland, but the practice today is much more modern than most imagine.

For many, the thought of Finnish Lapland conjures images of reindeer and ancient traditions, but Europe’s oldest living indigenous culture is far from frozen in time.

At midnight on June 26, 2019, during the height of summer in Finnish Lapland, hundreds of reindeer clustered together on the grassy tundra as the sun blazed high overhead. Until that night, the combined herds had been scattered, grazing on lichen throughout the forests of Lemmenjoki in Finland’s far north. But once a year, their Sámi owners round up the reindeer to track how many have disappeared and how many fawns were born in the spring. This tradition, like many of the visible elements of Sámi culture, seems ancient, but really there are new, modern elements in the details. “When we herd the reindeer, today we can use ATVs, airplanes, and even drones,” says Aslak Paltto, reindeer herder and journalist. “Drones are great tools for herding because they sound a little like the mosquitoes that reindeer hate, so they run from the flying machines.”

Most visitors to this region first encounter the Sámi through the reindeer connection. Inhabiting Sápmi—a homeland spread across the northern reaches of Finland, Norway, Sweden, and a corner of Russia—the different cultural groups of indigenous Sámi number about 75,000 together, and their traditional livelihoods are fishing, gathering, handicrafts, hunting, and reindeer herding. Visiting farms to feed the animals and learn about reindeer husbandry is high on tourist checklists, as is seeking out traditional music and felt craft. But these familiar versions of Sámi culture, neatly packaged for tourist consumption, are often incomplete. In the 21st century, the Sámi are meeting the modern world head on, and there are a variety of opportunities for travelers to experience this evolving culture. Courtesy of Lapland Material Bank, Sámi Culture Centre Sajos The Duodji Shop at the Sámi Culture Centre Sajos offers travelers a comprehensive look at traditional Sámi handicraft. Reclaiming a heritage Following a cultural reawakening that began in the 1960s, interest in traditional music, craft, and the language itself has increased rapidly within the Sámi community. Of the nine living Sámi languages, three are spoken in Finland: Inari Sámi, Skolt Sámi, and Northern Sámi, and Finland’s “language nest” immersion groups—inspired by those implemented in New Zealand in the 1980s for children with Maori roots—now teach preschool-aged children to speak their ancestral languages. “My daughter, Siiri, is in an Inari Sámi class,” says Anne Karhu-Angeli, who hosts visitors at Angeli Reindeer Farm in the village of Inari in the far northern part of Finnish Lapland. “The language nest was introduced here in 1997, so those children are having children and Inari Sámi has become their first language.” Older generations too are learning the language, since their kids have become fluent. Courtesy of Inari-Saariselkä Tourism Ltd The Sámi Culture Centre Sajos is located in Inari, one of the main destinations for travelers to Finnish Lapland. Remixing tradition This growing pride in their heritage has allowed the Sámi to take ownership of how they share the details of their traditions and modern life with outsiders. Outfitters like 50 Degrees North and Sámi-owned Paltto Adventures offer a deeper way to experience and understand Sámi culture today, whether it’s an overnight in an original Sámi log cabin or a river boat excursion that incorporates stories of the realities of reindeer herding. On a larger scale, the Finnish Sámi Parliament established ethical guidelines for responsible tourism that’s socially, culturally, ecologically, and economically sustainable and that represent the Sámi point of view, giving travelers to Finnish Lapland greater insight into the culture.

