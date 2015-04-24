Where to Eat in Budapest, According to a Chef

share this article

Chef Tim Wiechmann is the man behind Boston’s lauded German-focused Bronwyn restaurant. Wiechmann is on a mission to promote what he feels is the underrepresented cuisine of Central and Eastern Europe. “It’s a region known more in the U.S. for its beer than its food,” he jokes. He’s recently been traveling throughout Eastern Europe to research his forthcoming cookbook, as well as the menu for his next restaurant. Here, he shares highlights from a trip to Hungary. Pearl of the Danube “Budapest is the gem city of Eastern Europe, endowed with beautiful architecture, a long and lazy river, extremely amicable people, and a unique culinary landscape—one part Germanic, one part Ottoman, one part Balkan—yet all Hungarian. Its scenery is as grand as Paris or London: a massive parliamentary palace and an ancient castle oppose each other on each side of the city (called Buda and Pest), connected by stately bridges from various eras. In addition, the unique colors of Hungary (a pale green, red, and white) detail the shutters, flags, windows, and just about everything else you see about the city. If that isn’t enough, the city sits atop a huge thermal spring that is prized for health and culturally engages the city’s people via the numerous baths. Most of these baths are highly adorned in mosaic tiles and are works of art in themselves. “We stayed in a historic hotel, named Hotel Corinthia, which aside from the spectacular service (the Eastern Europeans seem to understand understated, non-ostentatious hospitality), had a terrific spa. The spa was modeled after an Ottoman design several hundreds of years old, and each day we swam in one of the various pools, that brought up salty, 120-degree water from the earth. Late at night, after a full day of sightseeing and eating, we would drink a beer on the hotel roofdeck overlooking the city, while watching the Football World Cup, which was going on. In addition to seeing the major sites that are a requirement to visiting the city (Parliament, the Hungarian National Gallery, the Vaserely Museum) we also explored the great food.” A Unique Cuisine

“One of the reasons Hungary has excellent food is the country’s advantageous agricultural location. Hungary sits on the Central European Plain, which allows for extensive animal husbandry and excellent grain and vegetable growing capabilities. Nearby is the large Lake Baleton, whose rivers and streams provide carp, salmon, and other fresh water delicacies. Agriculture is strong here, with a mild temperate climate that has enough sunshine to support peppers and tomatoes. Culturally whisk in an Austrian occupation and a Turkish influence on top of this (with traditional Jewish cookery mixed in) and you have a recipe for a unique cuisine.” Hungary’s Star Vegetable “No vegetable is more famous here than the paprika. I tasted three paprika from an artisan farmer at a market, and discovered I had actually never had cayenne pepper or Hungarian paprika before. Their flavors were so deep and pronounced. Paprika in Hungary is processed in different ways via texture (fine to coarse) and according to spiciness. For instance mild is called csipossegmentes, and hot is eros, or fine-sweet is edes-nemes. “The Hungarians put paprika in everything—in the cream sauce, cut raw beside pork fat spread, eaten pickled at breakfast. However, the flavor, juiciness and crispness win you over very quickly. Dip it into fresh Hungarian cottage cheese and you are a happy guy. And don’t miss it in the prized dry cured salami called cispos kolbasz, which after you slice it, permeates a deep perfume of dried pork and paprika.” Must-Try Meat Dishes “Meat is serious business in Hungary. The gulyas (or goulash) comes from peasant cookery of Central Europe. Seen also in the Balkans, it is made of beef, lamb, veal, or goat, slow simmered in an iron kettle over a wood fire with paprika, tomato, and onion. A good gulyas is not too thick. It is delicate and perfumey, finished with small potatoes, some little dumplings (like spatzle) and a good dollop of sour cream. It is eaten as a starter in modern restaurants. Beef is delicious in Hungary. There is a large Hungarian cow with huge horns that is raised to perfection in the plains. Good pork is a staple, with dishes like koromporklett, a stew with pork shank, or debrencen, a famous smoked paprika sausage.” Carb Heaven

