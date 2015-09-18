Where to Eat and Drink in Spain, According to a Mixologist

Jackson Cannon
Sep 18, 2015
Article continues below advertisement
Jackson Cannon, the Boston mixologist behind the Hawthorne, Eastern Standard and Island Creek Oyster Bar, travels the globe to procure spirits at their source. He recently visited Southern Spain where he toured nearly 30 sherry bodegas, including Lustau, Hidalgo, and El Maestro Sierra. He made sure to do plenty of eating to balance out the wine tasting. Here, he shares his favorite meals.
Lunch at El Faro de Cádíz in Cádiz
“A venerable and polished institution at the seaward end of the Barrio de la Viña (the historic district of Cadíz), El Faro is reasonably priced and rightly considered one of the best fish restaurants in Andalucía. A standout are the little prawn fritters, tortillitas de camarones, from the tapas bar.”
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy