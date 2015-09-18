Where to Eat and Drink in Spain, According to a Mixologist



Jackson Cannon, the Boston mixologist behind the Hawthorne, Eastern Standard and Island Creek Oyster Bar, travels the globe to procure spirits at their source. He recently visited Southern Spain where he toured nearly 30 sherry bodegas, including Lustau, Hidalgo, and El Maestro Sierra. He made sure to do plenty of eating to balance out the wine tasting. Here, he shares his favorite meals.

Lunch at El Faro de Cádíz in Cádiz

“A venerable and polished institution at the seaward end of the Barrio de la Viña (the historic district of Cadíz), El Faro is reasonably priced and rightly considered one of the best fish restaurants in Andalucía. A standout are the little prawn fritters, tortillitas de camarones, from the tapas bar.”

“Colorful and casual, this restaurant near the beach is a worthy spot for course after course of every kind of seafood imaginable. The restaurant is a well-respected family business that’s been around since the 1940s. Make sure to try its famous prawns, as well as the seafood stews.”

“There is no shortage of tapas bars in Seville—the home of this small-plate style of eating. But Bar Las Teresas is especially known for its jamón. I love that the walls sport worn-down knives, now slivers after decades of jamón-cutting service.”

“The gin and tonic is a ritual in Spain unlike anywhere else. At Casablanca, you can order gin and tonics and tapas to-go. Your G&T gets passed through a window on the bar to the street.”