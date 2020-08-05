The Best Things to Do in St. Petersburg–Clearwater

You could spend the whole time on the sand, but there’s so much more to see.

From beaches and breweries to museums and markets, there’s an endless supply of things to see in this sunny region.

share this article

Home to 35 miles of stunning beaches, plus expansive waterfront parks and green spaces, St. Pete–Clearwater is an obvious choice for those seeking some fun in the sun. But visitors more interested in cultural or culinary pursuits will also find plenty to love here, from world-class museums and more than 600 murals to chef-driven restaurants and a thriving craft beer scene. Whether you want to spend all your time outdoors or would rather browse art and go brewery hopping, you’ll never run out of things to do in St. Pete–Clearwater. Read on for more about the area’s can’t-miss activities and get busy planning your trip. Hit the sand at some of the best beaches in the country Photo by Shutterstock The beaches can be lively but there are plenty of more relaxed spots. One of the best things about St. Pete–Clearwater is that, no matter where you go, you’re never more than a few minutes from some of the most picture-perfect beaches in the United States. Those seeking solitude should head to Fort De Soto Park, an enormous, Gulf-front area composed of five interconnected islands, where it’s easy to find a quiet stretch of sand for swimming or sunbathing in peace. The park is also home to one of the best campgrounds in all of Florida, with plenty of waterfront sites. If you don’t mind crowds—and like having bars, shops, and restaurants within stumbling distance—go instead to Clearwater Beach. The spot is known for its powdery sand and clear, shallow waters, as well as its nightly sunset festivities on Pier 60, complete with artisans, crafters, and street performers. For a more local scene, set your sights on Pass-a-Grille Beach, a residential area on the southern end of St. Pete Beach with an old Florida vibe. People gather around Eighth Avenue where you’ll find shops and cafés steps from the sand, but if you venture north or south a few blocks, you’ll find plenty of space to spread out and relax. Explore the St. Pete museum scene Courtesy of the Dalí Museum The Dalí Museum is home to more than 2,400 works.

Article continues below advertisement

The first stop on any St. Pete museum tour should be the waterfront Dalí Museum, home to the largest collection of the surrealist’s work outside of Spain. Of the more than 2,400 works on display, eight can be viewed in augmented reality through the Dalí Museum app for a deeper understanding of their complex imagery. Before heading out, stop by the stylish Café Gala in the museum’s atrium for a crema catalana pastry and the perfect cappuccino. A few blocks away, the James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art is housed in an angular sandstone edifice meant to conjure the canyons of the American West. Inside, visitors find a fascinating collection of western, American Indian, and wildlife paintings, plus sculpture and jewelry mostly by living artists. Party on the piers St. Pete and Clearwater both have pretty piers, although each has a distinctly different vibe. If you’re headed to Pier 60 in Clearwater, you’ll want to time your visit to the sunset—the pier faces directly west on one of the most beautiful beaches in the country, so the views are epic. That’s also when the area comes alive with buskers and artisans selling crafts and souvenirs. You can stroll most of the 1,080-foot-long fishing pier for free, but there’s a daily fee of $8 to enter the fishing zone at the end. In downtown St .Pete, a brand-new pier opened in summer 2020. The Southeast’s largest waterfront playground, it functions as an extension of the surrounding streets, with a bike path winding around the entire perimeter. There’s also a beach area, a rooftop tiki bar, a sloping lawn with city views, and a pop-up marketplace, plus wide promenades for strolling, local environmental exhibits, and public art. Plan to spend more than just sunsets here. Sip suds at some top breweries Courtesy of 3 Daughters Brewing You’ll want to order the Beach Blonde Ale at 3 Daughters Brewing.

Article continues below advertisement