Travel InspirationCities We Love4 Days In
By Mariette Williams
  •  April 23, 2026

Not Miami, Not Orlando—This Is the Florida to Visit Right Now

Plan a long weekend of natural wine bars, Gulf Coast sunsets, and airboat rides through one of America’s wildest landscapes.
Aerial view of Naples, Florida, with the turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico to the left of a strip of white sand to the left of urban buildings and trees

Naples is the hub of Florida’s Paradise Coast, a 30-mile stretch of white-sand beaches along the Gulf that also includes Marco Island and Everglades City.

Photo by GagliardiPhotography/Shutterstock

In this Article

Whenever someone asks me where to go in Florida, I always start with “Which Florida?” There’s Miami’s electric nightlife, the Keys’ laid-back vibe, and Orlando’s exciting strip-mall food scene (and, of course, those famous parks). But for an old-meets-new Florida charm, I point them to the Paradise Coast, an eclectic trifecta of Naples, Marco Island, and the Everglades.

I’ve been spending long weekends here for nearly two decades (first with my husband and more recently with my teens in tow), and the region is undergoing a major renaissance. Led by the grand reopening of The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, and the debut of the Naples Beach Club, a Four Seasons Resort, the area’s culinary scene has followed suit, trading early-bird specials for James Beard–caliber menus and lively natural wine bars.

Paired with the rawness of the Everglades, the changes in this Florida region mean there’s never been a better time to visit. Here’s how to spend four days swamping, dining, and shelling on Florida’s Paradise Coast.

 

 

Day 1: Essential Naples

lily pads and plants floating on water surrounded by palm trees and vegetation at the Water Garden at Naples Botanical Garden

The Naples Botanical Garden has more than a dozen themed areas, including the Water Garden.

Courtesy of Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB

Where to eat
Sights + activities

Morning: Breakfast and exploring Old Naples

Kick off in Old Naples’ Third Street South neighborhood, defined by 1895-era bungalows and sidewalk cafés. After a decadent breakfast of challah French toast drizzled with maple syrup at Jane’s Cafe on 3rd, pop into the Books on Third. On Saturdays, the Third Street Farmer’s Market offers local produce and pastries. A few blocks north, Third Street South’s buzzy sibling, Fifth Avenue South, is a revitalized, high-end shopping and dining district anchored by the Inn on Fifth. Stop into Gelato & Co. for a scoop of dragon fruit gelato, made in-house.

Afternoon: Gardens, wildlife, or art

Spending the afternoon at the Naples Botanical Garden seems like a global expedition. The 170-acre property includes 13 themed gardens, including a Brazilian jungle inspired by Brazilian landscape artist Roberto Burle Marx and an Asian garden with a traditional Thai pavilion.

If you’re feeling ambitious, you can take on Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens. You’ll need three to four hours to truly explore; when my kids were younger, they loved feeding the giraffes.

Another option (and a break from the heat) is the Naples Art Institute, a tidy museum with a roster of adult art classes and workshops (preregistration is required). After your visit, Frank Verpoorten, a 13-year resident and the art institute’s executive director and chief curator, recommends Dolce e Salato for lunch. “I take out-of-town guests here; the restaurant has a simple, strong menu and generous serving sizes,” he says. His menu pick? “The Italian tuna salad sandwich or the homemade lasagna.”

Related: Flamingos Are Returning to Florida. Here’s Where to Spot Them

Evening: Happy hour drinks and a golden hour ritual

New on the scene, Nat Nat is an intimate natural wine bar with a rotating menu from local farms. From here, it’s a 10-minute drive to the beach and a chance to witness a spectacular Gulf Coast sunset.

For a front-row seat, head to the Sunset Bar at Naples Beach Club, Four Seasons Resort. As the sky turns amber, a staff member blasts a conch shell to mark the day’s end—a ritual that even managed to captivate my teens. The adjacent HB’s, a beloved local institution revived by the Four Seasons, remains the quintessential spot for a sunset dinner of curry shrimp and Nori butter lobster.

 

 

Day 2: Marco Island

white sand of Tigertail Beach on Marco Island on the Florida Gulf Coast

Tigertail Beach on Marco Island has a Gulf-facing beach plus a tidal lagoon on the other side.

Photo by Mia2you/Shutterstock

Where to eat
Sights + activities

Morning: Southern cooking and a museum

A 30-minute drive south of Naples over the Judge S.S. Jolley Bridge brings you to Marco Island. At six by four miles, it stands as the largest developed outpost in Florida’s sprawling Ten Thousand Islands chain (many of which are simply a mass of mangroves).

For breakfast, order the Southern at Doreen’s Cup of Joe, a decadent stack of poached eggs and fried green tomatoes served over a biscuit and smothered in cheese grits. After breakfast, hit up Marco Island Historical Society, which documents the history of the Calusa people, Florida’s original inhabitants.

Afternoon: Shelling and beach adventures

Marco Island has some of the best shelling beaches in Florida, and shelling tours are offered through Florida Adventures and Rentals.
Or explore the waters of Marco Island from the back of a jet ski or the hull of a kayak.

If you’d rather stay on the mainland, don’t miss Tigertail Beach, where white sands meet a sheltered cove perfect for swimming, kayaking, or, on exceptionally calm days, snorkeling. For classic beachside fare, grab a table at Tigertail Beach Cafe to sample its coconut shrimp and fish and chips.

Related: Best Gulf Beaches in Florida

Evening: Classic Marco Island beachfront dining

Cap off your island day at Quinn’s at JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort (the burgers were a hit with my teens on a recent visit). The beachfront restaurant first opened in 1971, and 50 years later, it’s still one of the most popular places on the island to watch the sun melt into the horizon.

 

 

Day 3: The Ten Thousand Islands

Five kayakers on a waterway in the Marsh Trail in the Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge

Paddlers can access a marked waterway route alongside the Marsh Trail in the Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge.

Courtesy of Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB

Where to eat
Sights + activities

Morning: A Mediterranean breakfast

Marco Island is the home base for exploring the rest of the Ten Thousand Islands, and the best way to see this labyrinth of mangroves is by boat. Before starting out, eat breakfast at Cafe Marquise, which has a Mediterranean menu of baklava and borek (a flaky pastry stuffed with cheese).

Afternoon: Wildlife cruise and lunch

Now head to Goodland, a tiny fishing village (population approximately 400) on the edge of Marco Island. From here, you can book a slow ride through the Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge, home to more than 200 species of birds and a nesting ground for loggerhead and green sea turtles. Treasure Seekers Shell Tours offers a two-hour, naturalist-led mangrove cruise. Keep a lookout for dolphins, manatees, and ospreys along the way.

Touch back down in Goodland and grab lunch at Stan’s Idle Hours. Opened since 1969, the restaurant serves delicious conch fritters and sautéed frog legs (a Deep Florida delicacy).

Evening: Back to Marco Island for oysters and brews

After a long day in the rugged Florida outback, treat yourself to an oyster dinner at The Oyster Society, a high-style seafood restaurant. Another seafood standout is Fin Bistro, which comes highly recommended from Hyla Crane, executive director of the Marco Island Center for the Arts and the Arts Center Theatre. Her go-to order is the Florida Keys Dorado (mahi-mahi), served in curry-lime butter sauce and paired with a glass of Dr. Loosen Riesling. “One more reason to love this spot: They’re closed on Sundays because that’s the only day they can’t guarantee the freshest fish delivery,” she says.

 

 

Day 4: Everglades National Park

an airboat rides along the Barron River in Everglades City Florida

Everglades City is known for airboat rides and stone crabs.

Photo by Fotoluminate LLC/Shutterstock

Morning: Cuban breakfast and an airboat adventure

Forty-five minutes east of Marco Island, Everglades City is the largest settlement in the Everglades but is more like a sleepy fishing village, with stilt houses tucked among the mangroves.

Spend your morning at HavAnna Cafe, fill up on Cuban sandwiches and shrimp and grits, and take some pastelitos and empanadas to go. Everglades City serves as the northern gateway to Everglades National Park, a 1.5 million-acre tropical wetland that reaches the outskirts of Miami. TO have a quintessential Florida thrill, get in touch with Everglades City Airboat Tour, which offers an exhilarating dash through the winding swamp.

Afternoon: Small-town charm in Everglades City

Back on land, savor fresh stone crab claws at Crabby Lady, a waterside staple in the “Stone Crab Capital of the World.” Stone crab started as a 1890s lobster-trap byproduct, but Florida’s stone crab industry in Everglades City now harvests more than 300,000 pounds of the delicacy each year.

After lunch, visit the Smallwood Store on Chokoloskee Island, four miles from Everglades City. This 1906 trading post is a time capsule of the Florida frontier, standing on pilings over the water and filled with relics from the days when the Glades were the “Wild West.”

Evening: Classic Florida seafood

End your trip at Camellia Street Grill, an Everglades City institution for grouper and stone crab tacos. If you’re more daring, try the gator tacos, followed by a slice of refreshing Key lime pie.

Related: Key Lime Pie Is Fine, but This Is Florida’s Real Signature Dish

4DaysIn_Hotels.png

Where to stay: Paradise Coast hotels

There’s no shortage of great hotels in Florida. Our top picks for this itinerary would be:

restaurant dining tables and chairs on an outdoor deck overlooking a grassy dune and white sand beach at the Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort
HB's - beachfront dining
Courtesy of Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort
Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort
Naples Beach Club, a Four Seasons Resort, debuted in fall 2025, on the former site of the historic Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club, the city’s first grand beachfront resort. The new Four Seasons honors this legacy by maintaining its position as the premier beachfront social hub, blending the charm of Old Naples with modern, ultra-luxury sophistication, like the revival of two beloved oceanfront eateries, HB’s and Sunset Bar. Between the spacious suites, three-story spa (with a rooftop lap pool), and a handful of elegant bars and restaurants, including The Merchant Room, helmed by James Beard Award–winner Gavin Kaysen, the resort masters beachfront recreation.
Book Now
Nighttime view of the white exterior of the Inn on 5th Hotel in Naples, Florida
Inn on 5th Hotel
Courtesy of Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB
The Inn on Fifth
For a city feel, consider the Inn on Fifth, which served as a cornerstone of downtown Naples’ renaissance. The 1998 opening of the hotel transformed 5th Avenue South from a quiet street into a sophisticated, pedestrian-friendly destination. A highlight here is the 32 Club Level Suites, which provide a “hotel-within-a-hotel” feel. Guests who book this room category have access to a private rooftop patio and hot tub, a dedicated concierge, and a lounge offering complimentary breakfast, afternoon snacks, and a top-shelf evening open bar.
Book Now
aerial view of large white-sand beach with small cabanas at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort on Marco Island Florida
JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort – Aerial Beach
Courtesy of Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB
JW Marriott Marco Island
Originally opening as the Marco Beach Hotel in 1965, this iconic resort is a staple on Marco Island. After a massive, multimillion-dollar transformation, it relaunched in 2017 as the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, introducing a distinctive Balinese-inspired aesthetic and unveiling the adults-only Paradise by Sirene tower. Besides the unique architecture, the resort is a playground for families. Guests have access to two golf courses, a spa, a Tiki Pool with waterslides, and 10K Alley, an entertainment center featuring bowling and arcade games.
Book Now

Related:
Mariette Williams
Mariette Williams is a freelance writer living in south Florida, and when she’s not traveling, she’s lost in a good book. Follow her on Instagram or Twitter.
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