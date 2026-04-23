Not Miami, Not Orlando—This Is the Florida to Visit Right Now

Whenever someone asks me where to go in Florida, I always start with “Which Florida?” There’s Miami’s electric nightlife, the Keys’ laid-back vibe, and Orlando’s exciting strip-mall food scene (and, of course, those famous parks). But for an old-meets-new Florida charm, I point them to the Paradise Coast, an eclectic trifecta of Naples, Marco Island, and the Everglades.

I’ve been spending long weekends here for nearly two decades (first with my husband and more recently with my teens in tow), and the region is undergoing a major renaissance. Led by the grand reopening of The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, and the debut of the Naples Beach Club, a Four Seasons Resort, the area’s culinary scene has followed suit, trading early-bird specials for James Beard–caliber menus and lively natural wine bars.

Paired with the rawness of the Everglades, the changes in this Florida region mean there’s never been a better time to visit. Here’s how to spend four days swamping, dining, and shelling on Florida’s Paradise Coast.

Day 1: Essential Naples

The Naples Botanical Garden has more than a dozen themed areas, including the Water Garden. Courtesy of Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB

Morning: Breakfast and exploring Old Naples

Kick off in Old Naples’ Third Street South neighborhood, defined by 1895-era bungalows and sidewalk cafés. After a decadent breakfast of challah French toast drizzled with maple syrup at Jane’s Cafe on 3rd, pop into the Books on Third. On Saturdays, the Third Street Farmer’s Market offers local produce and pastries. A few blocks north, Third Street South’s buzzy sibling, Fifth Avenue South, is a revitalized, high-end shopping and dining district anchored by the Inn on Fifth. Stop into Gelato & Co. for a scoop of dragon fruit gelato, made in-house.

Afternoon: Gardens, wildlife, or art

Spending the afternoon at the Naples Botanical Garden seems like a global expedition. The 170-acre property includes 13 themed gardens, including a Brazilian jungle inspired by Brazilian landscape artist Roberto Burle Marx and an Asian garden with a traditional Thai pavilion.

If you’re feeling ambitious, you can take on Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens. You’ll need three to four hours to truly explore; when my kids were younger, they loved feeding the giraffes.

Another option (and a break from the heat) is the Naples Art Institute, a tidy museum with a roster of adult art classes and workshops (preregistration is required). After your visit, Frank Verpoorten, a 13-year resident and the art institute’s executive director and chief curator, recommends Dolce e Salato for lunch. “I take out-of-town guests here; the restaurant has a simple, strong menu and generous serving sizes,” he says. His menu pick? “The Italian tuna salad sandwich or the homemade lasagna.”

Related: Flamingos Are Returning to Florida. Here’s Where to Spot Them

Evening: Happy hour drinks and a golden hour ritual

New on the scene, Nat Nat is an intimate natural wine bar with a rotating menu from local farms. From here, it’s a 10-minute drive to the beach and a chance to witness a spectacular Gulf Coast sunset.

For a front-row seat, head to the Sunset Bar at Naples Beach Club, Four Seasons Resort. As the sky turns amber, a staff member blasts a conch shell to mark the day’s end—a ritual that even managed to captivate my teens. The adjacent HB’s, a beloved local institution revived by the Four Seasons, remains the quintessential spot for a sunset dinner of curry shrimp and Nori butter lobster.

Day 2: Marco Island

Tigertail Beach on Marco Island has a Gulf-facing beach plus a tidal lagoon on the other side. Photo by Mia2you/Shutterstock

Morning: Southern cooking and a museum

A 30-minute drive south of Naples over the Judge S.S. Jolley Bridge brings you to Marco Island. At six by four miles, it stands as the largest developed outpost in Florida’s sprawling Ten Thousand Islands chain (many of which are simply a mass of mangroves).

For breakfast, order the Southern at Doreen’s Cup of Joe, a decadent stack of poached eggs and fried green tomatoes served over a biscuit and smothered in cheese grits. After breakfast, hit up Marco Island Historical Society, which documents the history of the Calusa people, Florida’s original inhabitants.

Afternoon: Shelling and beach adventures

Marco Island has some of the best shelling beaches in Florida, and shelling tours are offered through Florida Adventures and Rentals.

Or explore the waters of Marco Island from the back of a jet ski or the hull of a kayak.

If you’d rather stay on the mainland, don’t miss Tigertail Beach, where white sands meet a sheltered cove perfect for swimming, kayaking, or, on exceptionally calm days, snorkeling. For classic beachside fare, grab a table at Tigertail Beach Cafe to sample its coconut shrimp and fish and chips.

Related: Best Gulf Beaches in Florida

Evening: Classic Marco Island beachfront dining

Cap off your island day at Quinn’s at JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort (the burgers were a hit with my teens on a recent visit). The beachfront restaurant first opened in 1971, and 50 years later, it’s still one of the most popular places on the island to watch the sun melt into the horizon.

Day 3: The Ten Thousand Islands

Paddlers can access a marked waterway route alongside the Marsh Trail in the Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge. Courtesy of Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB

Morning: A Mediterranean breakfast

Marco Island is the home base for exploring the rest of the Ten Thousand Islands, and the best way to see this labyrinth of mangroves is by boat. Before starting out, eat breakfast at Cafe Marquise, which has a Mediterranean menu of baklava and borek (a flaky pastry stuffed with cheese).

Afternoon: Wildlife cruise and lunch

Now head to Goodland, a tiny fishing village (population approximately 400) on the edge of Marco Island. From here, you can book a slow ride through the Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge, home to more than 200 species of birds and a nesting ground for loggerhead and green sea turtles. Treasure Seekers Shell Tours offers a two-hour, naturalist-led mangrove cruise. Keep a lookout for dolphins, manatees, and ospreys along the way.

Touch back down in Goodland and grab lunch at Stan’s Idle Hours. Opened since 1969, the restaurant serves delicious conch fritters and sautéed frog legs (a Deep Florida delicacy).

Evening: Back to Marco Island for oysters and brews

After a long day in the rugged Florida outback, treat yourself to an oyster dinner at The Oyster Society, a high-style seafood restaurant. Another seafood standout is Fin Bistro, which comes highly recommended from Hyla Crane, executive director of the Marco Island Center for the Arts and the Arts Center Theatre. Her go-to order is the Florida Keys Dorado (mahi-mahi), served in curry-lime butter sauce and paired with a glass of Dr. Loosen Riesling. “One more reason to love this spot: They’re closed on Sundays because that’s the only day they can’t guarantee the freshest fish delivery,” she says.

Day 4: Everglades National Park

Everglades City is known for airboat rides and stone crabs. Photo by Fotoluminate LLC/Shutterstock

Morning: Cuban breakfast and an airboat adventure

Forty-five minutes east of Marco Island, Everglades City is the largest settlement in the Everglades but is more like a sleepy fishing village, with stilt houses tucked among the mangroves.

Spend your morning at HavAnna Cafe, fill up on Cuban sandwiches and shrimp and grits, and take some pastelitos and empanadas to go. Everglades City serves as the northern gateway to Everglades National Park, a 1.5 million-acre tropical wetland that reaches the outskirts of Miami. TO have a quintessential Florida thrill, get in touch with Everglades City Airboat Tour, which offers an exhilarating dash through the winding swamp.

Afternoon: Small-town charm in Everglades City

Back on land, savor fresh stone crab claws at Crabby Lady, a waterside staple in the “Stone Crab Capital of the World.” Stone crab started as a 1890s lobster-trap byproduct, but Florida’s stone crab industry in Everglades City now harvests more than 300,000 pounds of the delicacy each year.

After lunch, visit the Smallwood Store on Chokoloskee Island, four miles from Everglades City. This 1906 trading post is a time capsule of the Florida frontier, standing on pilings over the water and filled with relics from the days when the Glades were the “Wild West.”

Evening: Classic Florida seafood

End your trip at Camellia Street Grill, an Everglades City institution for grouper and stone crab tacos. If you’re more daring, try the gator tacos, followed by a slice of refreshing Key lime pie.

Related: Key Lime Pie Is Fine, but This Is Florida’s Real Signature Dish

Where to stay: Paradise Coast hotels

There’s no shortage of great hotels in Florida. Our top picks for this itinerary would be:

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