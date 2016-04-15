What Food City Should You Travel To?

Apr 15, 2016
Photo by Wandering the World
Where will your tastes lead you?
Article continues below advertisement
The traveler's guide to eating from our May/June 2016 issue, includes where to go now in the world's greatest food cities (you can read all about it here)... But how do you know where to start? Take this quiz to find out which food city is right for you. Bonus points if you book the trip!
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy