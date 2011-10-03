Western Uganda Safari Circuit

By James Sturz
Oct 3, 2011
From the September/October 2011 issue
Touring national parks in Uganda is a unique experience in East Africa.
Hulking mountain gorillas. Tree-climbing lions. Screeching chimpanzees. The wildlife you see on a western Ugandan safari makes other countries’ lazing antelope seem like the cold pasta salad of the savanna buffet. Tour the region’s five key national parks and you’ll find that even the roadside cattle—with horns up to 12 feet across—are more interesting in Uganda.
Starting in Kampala, here’s are the five stops you should make while taking a counterclockwise tour of western Uganda’s national parks.
The Uganda Wildlife Authority’s riverboat gets up close to hippos and crocodiles.
Thirteen primate species live here, including blue monkeys, gray-cheeked mangabeys, and 1,450 chimpanzees.
The Rwenzoris are Africa’s highest mountains, with multiple 15,000-foot peaks.
Hike past crater lakes to the Ishasha sector and see lions lounging in fig trees.
This park is home to about half of the world’s 750 remaining silverback mountain gorillas. While there, stay in one of eight bandas (classic Ugandan thatched-roof huts) at Bwindi Safari Lodge (From $400 per person, including meals, drinks, laundry, and massage.). Trek through tree ferns, red stinkwoods, and tangled vines on a guided nature walk or enjoy the jungle view from your room’s broad veranda. Bwindi’s Rushegura gorilla family frequently visits the lodge, which means the apes might just come to you.
Uganda’s parks are best visited with a tour operator. Here are three of our top choices:
