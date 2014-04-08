Wandering Somm: Aldo Sohm’s France

The sommelier at New York City’s Le Bernardin regularly visits France to stock the restaurant and its new wine bar. “It’s important to bond with the winemakers and experience the culture,” he says. On a recent trip, he visited Burgundy, Provence, and the Rhône region. “It’s not a typical vacation,” he says. “I’m tasting at five wineries a day. If you don’t spit, you won’t survive lunch.” Here are Aldo’s highlights.

Rustic Meals in Burgundy

“Whenever I visit Beaune, the wine capital of Burgundy, I skip the Michelin-star restaurants and head to Ma Cuisine for classic Burgundian fare. The restaurant is housed in 15th- century stables and has a selection of old chartreuse liqueur.” Passage Saint- Hélène, 33/(0) 3-80-22-30-22

“At the 24-seat Caves Madeleine, left, diners eat in a wine cellar. Look for the signature lemon ravioli on the chalkboard menu.” 8 rue du Faubourg Madeleine, 33/(0) 3-80-22-93-30

Pedal to Your Picnic

“The best way to explore the grand cru vineyards of Burgundy is by bike. Pack a picnic and carry two wine glasses in your backpack.”

Spring in Provence

“You really smell the herbs and the Mediterranean Sea in the air in Provence. The area is so picturesque. It’s no wonder Van Gogh found inspiration there. I stayed at La Cabro d’Or in Les Baux-de-Provence and visited wineries in the Bandol area near the coast.” 13520 Les Baux-de-Provence, 33/(0) 4-90-54-33-21, lacabrodor.com