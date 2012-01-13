Wandering Mixologist: Tony Devencenzi in Mexico

Mixologist Tony Devencenzi of San Francisco’s Bourbon and Branch often comes up with ideas for new drinks during his travels. Tony joined his cousin, who was riding his motorcycle from Peru to Tahoe, California, on the final two-week leg of the journey. They traveled together from Guadalajara to Tahoe via Jalisco, Zacatecas, Durango, Mazatlan, and Baja. Here, he shares highlights from his Mexican motorcycle adventure, plus the cocktail recipe it inspired.

Guadalajara/Tequila Valley

“I met my cousin in Guadalajara. We had an appointment to visit the small distiller, El Tesoro de don Felipe (35 Alvaro Obrogón, Arandas, Mexico; 52/(3) 48-783-0425; eltesorotequila.com), in the Highlands regions but we didn’t make it there because of a thunderstorm. Instead we rode to Tequila Valley. It was my first visit to this area. The Tequila Valley is like Napa Valley but you taste tequila instead of wine. As you get close to the town of Tequila you start to see tons of small distilleries littered around the streets. Fábrica de Tequila El Llano (108 Silverio Nuñez St., Tequila, Mexico; 52/(3) 74-742-0246; tequilaarette.com) was one of the numerous distilleries along the road that was open to the public for tours. It was my first tequila distillery tour, and it was definitely designed for your average person with limited cocktail knowledge.

Just like wineries in Napa, the best distilleries require you to call and book ahead. We had made plans to visit Casa Herradura (Hacienda San José del Refugio, Amatitán, Mexico; 52/(3)33-942-3900; herradura.com). The distillery is half way between Guadalajara and Tequila. We watched workers shovel the piñas—the hearts of the agave plant that look like pineapples—into big ovens to cook for more than 24 hours until they were soft and sweet. When they’re removed they’re crushed to extract the juice. Herradura has a big round rock called a tahona in its museum. Today Herradura uses an industrial crusher to extract the juice. El Tesoro is one of the very, very few distilleries that still use a tahona. The tahona is made from a special volcanic rock. At the Herradura distillery you can see all of the barrels of aging tequila lined up waiting to be ready for bottling. We also passed Mundo Cuervo (75 Calle José Cuervo, Tequila Centro, Jalisco, Mexico; (800) 006-8630; mundocuervo.com), which is basically like the Disneyland of tequila. Visitors can tour the factory and the tour ends with a free Cuervo margarita.”