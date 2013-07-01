Wandering Chef: Juan Jose Cuevas in Puerto Rico

Chef Juan Jose Cuevas has traveled the globe to work in kitchens such as three Michelin-starred Arkelare in San Sebastian, Spain; Blue Hill in New York City;and the Pluckemin Inn in Bedminster, New Jersey. Last October, the Puerto Rico native returned home to run 1919 restaurant in the newly renovated Condado Vanderbilt Hotel.

Cuevas spent months building relationships with farmers and fishermen throughout the island so he could source the best produce to showcase on his locavore-centric menu. Here, he shares his favorite Puerto Rico haunts.

Bodega Compostela

“Chef-owner José Rey is one of the hardest working people I know. He is so passionate about his restaurant and the product he is putting out that it’s a rare thing not to see him there. It’s nice to know he’s in the kitchen taking care of you. Compestela has the largest and, what I consider to be the best, wine collection in Puerto Rico and it complements the traditional Spanish menu perfectly. My favorite dish is the fideo, a paella made with short strands of pasta instead of rice that’s usually found in Barcelona. Rey serves his with fresh seafood.”

106 Puerto Rico 37, San Juan, 1/787-724-6099, bodegascompostela.com

Marmalade Restaurant & Wine Bar