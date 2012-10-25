Wandering Chef: John Gorham in Barcelona and Madrid

John Gorham, the chef-owner of Toro Bravo, Tasty N Sons, and the soon to open Tasty N Alder, all in Portland, Oregon, was recently in Spain doing research for his forthcoming cookbook, Toro Bravo Cookbook: The Making, Breaking and Riding of a Bull, which is slated to debut in fall 2013 from McSweeny’s. Here, he shares his favorite food moments in Barcelona and Madrid.

Mercado De San Miguel

“This is a great place to see a lot of what Madrid has to offer. It is a very modern and busy market with lots of different food stalls located right next to Plaza Mayor. We stayed at a hotel nearby and used it as our home base. There is great coffee, little Cava bars, and some amazing sherry. It also has some amazing charcuterie, and many different tapas. We would drop in late at night for some tasty desserts.” Plaza de San Miguel, s/n, 28005, Madrid, 34/915-42-49-36, mercadodesanmiguel.es

Restaurante La Bola

“This is the place to eat cocido! They have been serving the traditional chickpea stew since 1870. I also had the best calf’s brains of my life here. Ropa vieja [shredded flank steak in a tomatoey sauce] is another dish not to be missed, and is often ordered with cocido. This place is great for lunch, and embodies everything great that a Spanish restaurant should be.” Calle de la Bola, 5 28013 Madrid, 34/915-47-69-30, labola.es