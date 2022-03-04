United Introduces New Bag Drop “Shortcut”

Have you ever wondered what the benefit actually is of “checking in” to your flight online 24 hours in advance, when after you arrive at the airport you still have to wait in a long line to basically re-enter your information at a check-in kiosk and then stand in another line to drop off your bags?

Well, United Airlines is attempting to address the issue with a new “bag drop shortcut” procedure that the airline claims will allow travelers to “skip the line [and] check their bag in a minute or less on average.”

According to recent customer surveys, United found that the bag check process is actually one of the more stressful and time-consuming aspects of the air travel experiences for fliers.

Enter: the shortcut.

This new service is currently available for United departures out of Chicago, Newark (New Jersey), Washington, D.C., Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

In order to take advantage of the new, (ideally) quicker bag drop option, United travelers need to check in on the United app and then select and pay for the number of bags they will be checking. At the airport, they will then proceed to the “bag drop shortcut” location, which is labeled as such, where customers place their bag on the scale and scan their boarding pass. United staff will then check the customer’s identification and apply the bag tag.