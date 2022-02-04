If you’ve ever been on a flight jam-packed with passengers and their carry-on luggage, you know that sometimes too much is just, well, actually too much—the carry-on luggage won’t always fit. Not to mention it can severely slow down the boarding process as fliers eternally search for one last slot to tuck their wheeled luggage into before the flight attendants finally call it and start checking bags.

Delta Air Lines is looking at ways to potentially resolve this issue. Starting on January 31, on select flights from Boston, some Delta customers will receive a text message prior to arriving at the airport “with a proactive offer to check their carry-on bags. Customers will not be required to pay any additional bag fees associated with checking the carry-on bag,” Delta told AFAR in a statement.

This pilot program is currently slated to last one month, and according to the company, “This test is designed to help Delta teams better understand how fewer carry-on bags can positively impact the customer experience—from arriving at the airport through boarding the aircraft.”

Delta currently charges $30 for the first checked bag and $40 for the second checked bag. (Delta SkyMiles American Express card holders, those with Delta Medallion Status, and active military members aren’t charged.) And each passenger is entitled to one free carry-on and one personal item.