Earn 120,000 United Miles and Lounge Access With This New Credit Card Offer

With scheduled flights to 369 airports, United Airlines serves more destinations than any other carrier on the planet. It’s also a member of Star Alliance—the largest global airline alliance. That means United passengers can reach over 1,300 airports in 195 countries worldwide.

To celebrate the return of travel, United Airlines has launched a best-ever offer on its top-tier personal credit card, the United Club℠ Infinite Card . The card’s core perk—United Club membership and access to the Club’s network of 45 airport lounges—has always made it a smart choice for United loyalists. But a new introductory bonus of 120,000 miles now makes the card attractive to even the casual United flier. Here, more details on the current offer and why you should consider getting the United Club Infinite Card now.

United offers several cobranded credit cards that promise bonus points on tickets and in-flight purchases, plus free checked baggage on United-operated flights. The United Club℠ Infinite Card is the premium card in this collection and offers enough benefits to counter its hefty annual fee of $525. The biggest benefit is United Club membership, which usually costs $550 to $650, depending on your elite status tier. At press time, membership gives you access to a total of 45 airport lounges, including a mix of United Clubs and participating Star Alliance affiliated lounges worldwide. Members can bring two adult guests or one adult plus dependent children under 21 when flying together on a United or Star Alliance flight or a flight operated by a contracted partner.

A new 120,000-mile introductory offer

Suffice to say, United loyalists seeking preflight lounge access are typically the Infinite Card’s main audience. However, an improved introductory offer of 120,000 miles—earned after spending $6,000 on purchases within the first three months—presents the case for even the casual United flier to consider getting this card. The bonus for the card typically hovers between 75,000 and 80,000 miles, occasionally upped to 100,000 miles during limited-time promotions. But the current 120,000 miles is an amount we’ve never seen for this card before.

Other card benefits when flying United Airlines

The card also brings other excellent travel benefits when traveling on United. The fees for the first and second checked bags for the cardholder and traveling companion are waived when flying United. When you consider the airline’s high baggage fees ($35 for first bag, $45 for second), that can amount to a savings of $320 per round-trip for two flying on the same reservation.

At the airport, you’ll be privy to Premier Access travel services which include priority check-in, security screening (where available), and boarding and baggage handling privileges. On board, you’ll score 25 percent back as statement credits on purchases of food, beverages, and Wi-Fi, plus four points per dollar spent.

Finally, you can earn Premier qualifying points (PQPs) to boost your MileagePlus Premier status just by spending on the card. Score 500 PQPs for every $12,000 you spend on purchases with your Club Card (up to 4,000 PQPs in a calendar year) that can be applied toward your Premier status qualification, up to the Premier 1K level. Three thousand PQPs is enough for Silver status without taking a single flight.

Even more perks and a new partnership

Outside of all things United, you’ll get two points per dollar spent on all other travel plus dining and up to a $100 statement credit for membership in Global Entry or TSA PreCheck every four years. If you also want to get CLEAR, enjoy a $70 discount on CLEAR annual membership and receive 10,000 miles if you sign up for membership before June 30, 2022.

Thanks to a newly enhanced partnership with IHG Rewards, the loyalty program for Intercontinental, Kimpton, Regent, and Six Senses Hotels among others, you’ll achieve IHG Platinum Elite status just for being a United Infinite cardmember. To sweeten the deal, also earn up to $75 in statement credits as reimbursement for IHG Hotels and Resorts purchases charged to your card from January 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022.

Recap and wrap-up

To recap, here’s why this is a great time to acquire the card.

Welcome offer: Earn 120,000 bonus miles after spending $6,000 on purchases within the first three months.

Annual fee: $525