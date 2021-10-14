United Just Added a Ton of New International Flights for 2022

Despite lingering concerns over the impact of COVID-19 on international travel, United Airlines is embarking on a major global expansion for next year’s peak summer season, with eight new routes, including some less conventional additions to its international service map—such as Jordan, Norway, the Azores archipelago of Portugal, and Spain’s Canary Islands.

The ambitious new schedule, which starts rolling out in spring of 2022, includes routes where United has little or no competition from other U.S. carriers, according to Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of international network and alliances. At a press briefing attended by AFAR, he acknowledged that United’s new timetable includes some “new and unexpected places,” adding that “we want to return travel to being fun.”

In addition to increasing unique leisure destinations, United will boost flights from U.S. gateways to European cities that include Berlin, Dublin, Rome, Munich, and Milan. It will also revive plans for seven new international routes that were suspended when the pandemic hit.

The emphasis on leisure locales is in part a reflection of the fact that business travel is still lagging well behind prepandemic levels, but Quayle also noted that some of the countries where it’s expanding also have a strong “VFR” (visiting friends and relatives) market, such as Portugal. Quayle noted that next year, United “will have the most flights between the U.S. and Portugal of all North American carriers.”

United’s new international flight schedule

Photo by Shutterstock Never been to Jordan? Now is your chance.

Amman, Jordan: Service between Washington, D.C. and Amman starts May 5 with three flights a week (Petra, anyone?).

Ponta Delgada in Portugal's Azores: Daily flights from Newark start May 13, making it much easier to get to this up-and-coming island destination.

Daily flights from Newark start May 13, making it much easier to get to this up-and-coming island destination. Bergen, Norway: Thrice-weekly service starts May 20 from Newark to this popular jumping off point for Norway’s fjords.

Thrice-weekly service starts May 20 from Newark to this popular jumping off point for Norway’s fjords. Palma de Mallorca in Spain’s Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean: Head to the beautiful beaches of Mallorca with three times a week service from Newark starting June 2.

Head to the beautiful beaches of Mallorca with three times a week service from Newark starting June 2. Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands: The volcanic islands off the coast of Africa are now within reach with three times a week service from Newark starting June 9.

The volcanic islands off the coast of Africa are now within reach with three times a week service from Newark starting June 9. Berlin, Germany: New daily service from Washington, D.C. to this German arts and culture hub kicks off next spring.

New daily service from Washington, D.C. to this German arts and culture hub kicks off next spring. Munich, Germany: Hello, Bavarian food, music, and landscapes—new daily flights from Denver start April 23.

Hello, Bavarian food, music, and landscapes—new daily flights from Denver start April 23. Milan, Italy: New daily service from Chicago next spring will be the only direct flight between the two cities, delivering Midwest fliers straight to Italy’s fashion center.

Photo by Shutterstock Summer 2022 in Berlin? We’re in.

In addition to these new routes, United will revive several routes that were interrupted by the pandemic: