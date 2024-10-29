How to Experience the Best of Vancouver When Your Cruise Ship Docks

Get Your Bearings Port location: Ships dock at the Canada Place cruise terminal at the Port of Vancouver, 100 The Pointe, 999 Canada Place , Vancouver (View on Google Maps) Destinations: Alaska, Central America, French Polynesia & Pacific, Asia Cruise lines: Hurtigruten, Ponant, Silversea, Seabourn, Disney, Celebrity Port of Vancouver website

Hugged by the Burrard Inlet and the Strait of Georgia, Vancouver sits on the edge of the Pacific Ocean, sheltered by old-growth temperate rainforest. Life in this laid-back city is intimately tied to the sea, both for the Coast Salish Indigenous peoples who have lived here for thousands of years and for the culturally diverse population of nearly 700,000 that now calls Vancouver home. The port city is also a popular stop for cruise lines, with roughly 1.27 million passengers predicted to pass through the port of Vancouver from March to November 2024. On the shores of Vancouver Harbour, the Canada Place cruise ship terminal has a central location on the waterfront, with a medley of iconic Vancouver experiences and beloved neighborhoods such as Gastown nearby, whether travelers have only a few hours or plan to extend their stay.

Aburi To-Go calls itself “Vancouver’s first aburi grocerant [grocery + restaurant]”. It serves sushi, ramen kits, curry sauces, and more Japanese delights. Photo by Maria Gonzalez

Explore for an afternoon

The Vancouver Seawall—the world’s longest uninterrupted waterfront path—runs for 17 miles around the city, but what is arguably the most scenic stretch skirts Stanley Park and is within easy walking distance of the port. “If there’s one thing I suggest guests do in Vancouver, it’s walk through Stanley Park,” says Kat Lopez, Fairmont Gold concierge at the Fairmont Pacific Rim, less than a block from the port. “Skipping it would be like going to New York and not seeing Central Park.”

For $120, visitors can also opt for a 30-minute seaplane flight with Harbour Air—a stone’s throw from Canada Place—to get a bird’s-eye view of the city and park, or take one of the hotel’s bikes out and cycle the path. Along the way, restaurants such as Cardero’s and Lift offer fresh cedar plank salmon, perfectly crispy fish and chips, and chilled seafood towers with a view of the water for lunch. The Fairmont Pacific Rim is also home to one of Vancouver’s most lauded restaurants, Botanist, and its Michelin-recognized “cocktail lab” mixes up innovative drinks at a sleek, softly lit bar, where visitors can enjoy an afternoon tipple before heading back to the ship.

To understand Stanley Park through an Indigenous lens, book a 1.5-hour afternoon Talking Trees tour with Talaysay Tours, a Coast Salish owned and operated business. Vancouver is situated on the unceded traditional territories of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, and the nature walk through the park explores how these nations connect with the landscape, teaching visitors about medicinal plants and traditional food sources.

Talaysay Campo, cofounder of Talaysay Tours, is also a foodie and has a few favorite spots in the city. “Vancouver is known for its delicious, authentic Japanese food, and I love Miku, which is right by the port, or try stopping by their Aburi To-Go outpost in Yaletown and taking a picnic to the beach,” says Campo. (Sunset Beach and the David Lam Park waterfront are within walking distance.) “After lunch, walk up Hornby Street and visit the Bill Reid Gallery,” adds Campo. The gallery houses a permanent collection of the preeminent Haida sculptor Bill Reid, as well as temporary exhibitions dedicated to Indigenous Northwest Coast art.

Just a couple of blocks away is the Vancouver Art Gallery, and nearby historic Gastown (a 10-minute walk from the port) has plenty of independent boutiques and eateries, including Old Faithful Shop, which sells beautifully curated homeware, clothing stores such as One of a Few and the Block, and wine bar Is That French, on storied Blood Alley.

The Chinatown Storytelling Centre reveals the impact that Vancouver’s Chinese population has had on the city. Courtesy of Chinatown Storytelling Centre

Dive deeper with 48 hours

Vancouver’s historic Chinatown, a short taxi ride southeast of the port, is one of the city’s most vibrant neighborhoods and a favorite way to spend an afternoon for chef Angus An, one of Canada’s most celebrated chef-restauranteurs; his Michelin Guide–recognized Maenam in Kitsilano on the city’s west side is a local favorite. Learn about Vancouver’s rich Chinese-Canadian history at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre and find a moment of tranquility with a stroll along tree-lined paths and a cup of tea at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden. “Cap the day off with cocktails at Meo and dinner at Michelin-star Kissa Tanto, where they balance Japanese and Italian food and culture beautifully,” says An.

On the other side of the city, a visit to Granville Island is nearly a rite of passage for first-time visitors to Vancouver. “It’s all local shops there, so it really gives back to the community in that way,” says Campo. Eat your way through the Public Market, sampling local fare and stopping at Oyama for charcuterie. Stock up on souvenirs at textiles shop Maiwa (which also hosts hands-on indigo workshops), galleries and studios including Circle Craft, and unique toys and books at Kids Market. Watch the sun set over the water with a lobster roll from Popino. “There’s nothing more Vancouver than that,” says An.

Once an industrial area, the Mount Pleasant neighborhood is now sprinkled with some of the city’s most innovative and atmospheric bars, restaurants, and art stops. Drink a pint at craft breweries like Brassneck and 33 Acres Brewing Co., or savor natural wine at urban winery La Fabrique St-George. The wines are crafted on site in qvevri, ancient-style earthenware vessels used in traditional Georgian wine making. Don’t miss the spicy Pacific octopus at Michelin-star Published on Main or sablefish and blistered shishito peppers at its intimate sister restaurant, Bar Susu, a 20-minute walk north. Vintage shops, boutiques, and galleries pepper the area, including jewelry designer Leah Alexandra’s flagship store. “I’d also suggest a drop-in pottery class at Community Clay,” says Campo.

Outdoor lovers will want to hop on the SeaBus from the waterfront for the 15-minute ride across the Burrard Inlet to North Vancouver, which is threaded with hiking trails and studded by ski slopes. “The 30-Foot Pool Hike is beautiful because you walk along the stream through lush rainforest, and then I like to do a cold plunge or go for a swim at the end,” says Campo. “There’s even a little waterfall you can swim under and behind.” St. Mark’s Summit is another popular day hike at Cypress Mountain, a forested trail that ends with sprawling mountain top views over the blue waters of Howe Sound. In the winter, travelers can snowshoe through a snow-cloaked cedar forest on Mount Seymour’s Dog Mountain Trail then pick up Cajun fried chicken or a Jelly Bomb doughnut at Cream Pony in the Shipyards District after.

The Audain Art Museum offers a variety of programming on top of regular exhibitions, including yoga sessions, wine walks, and panel disussions. Photo by Raef Grohne

Stay longer

“If guests are looking for an easy and beautiful day trip from Vancouver, I always recommend Whistler,” says Lopez. “There’s stunning alpine hiking in the summer and world-class skiing in the winter.” In addition to being a mountain enthusiast’s wonderland, Whistler, a two-hour drive north of the city, is also a rich cultural and culinary destination. Travelers can check in to the Fairmont Chateau Whistler, then peruse coastal First Nations art at the Audain Art Museum, and indulge in contemporary Pacific Northwest dishes at Wild Blue.

The city of Richmond, part of Metro Vancouver and close to the Vancouver International Airport, could keep foodies restaurant-hopping for days. “Richmond has some of the best Chinese food in the world,” says An. “I would start by going to HK BBQ Master, then take a taxi to Fisherman’s Wharf in the historic fishing village of Steveston, and end with dinner at the Fish Man, which serves fresh seafood cooked by a talented young chef, Bo Li.” In the summer, travelers can lose themselves in the heady aromas and kaleidoscopic displays of the Richmond Night Market.

The Wickaninnish Inn is a Relais & Châteaux property with an enviable location between rainforest and ocean offering rustic luxury. Courtesy of Kyler Vos/Wickaninnish Inn

Travelers up for a longer getaway can catch a seaplane flight over to Tofino on Vancouver Island and book one of Middle Beach Lodge’s tree houses or a room at the elegant Wickaninnish Inn. Surfing and hiking await in the summer, and storm watching and a taste of the coast make for a cozy winter stay. Reserve a table at Wolf in the Fog—its potato-crusted oysters, seaweed salad, and Cedar Sour cocktails are legendary—or its new sister restaurant, Ombré, and stop by Tofino Brewing for a frothy pint of Spruce Tree Ale.