UNESCO Adds Singapore’s Hawker Culture to Its List of Intangible Cultural Heritage

Whether you’ve eaten at Singapore’s hawker centers during your travels or drooled over the dishes served at these open-air food courts during episodes of Anthony Bourdain’s show, you know the city-state’s multicultural street food is delicious, affordable, and in some cases even Michelin-starred. Now it is also UNESCO recognized.

On Wednesday, December 16, 2020, the United Nations’ cultural agency officially announced the addition of “hawker culture” to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Unlike the UNESCO World Heritage list of cultural and natural landmarks, the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage instead celebrates traditions or living expressions, such as performing arts, festive events, social practices, rituals, and the knowledge and skills to produce traditional crafts. The aim of the list is to safeguard these specific forms of cultural heritage and ensure that they are passed down to future generations.

Photo by Shutterstock Char Kway Teow, a stir-fried noodle dish with roots in Malaysia, is popular at Singapore’s hawker centers.

Some of the oldest hawkers—as the people who prepare this food are called—started their practice back in the 1960s when the government began regulating street food vendors and opened these open-air hawker centers. Today, you’ll find more than 100 of these centers throughout Singapore serving Chinese, Malay, Indian, and other cuisines alongside each other.

These centers serve as “community dining rooms where people from diverse backgrounds gather and share the experience of dining over breakfast, lunch and dinner,” the UNESCO inscription reads.

But it’s not just about the food.