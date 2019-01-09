Japan Implements New “Sayonara” Tax on Travelers

New year, new taxes. Since Monday, January 7, Japan is charging all visitors a departure tax. The ¥1,000 fee (US$9.25) has been nicknamed the “sayonara tax” because all international travelers will need to pay up before they’re allowed to leave the country.

While it makes that trip to Japan cost a little more, travelers will be the ones to benefit from the tax. The government plans to use the revenue generated to expand and enhance the country’s tourist infrastructure in the lead up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and beyond, the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) says.

With an estimated ¥50 billion (US$461,877,500) generated from the tax in 2019, the government intends to put the new revenue toward three main areas. In addition to creating a smoother, “stress-free” environment for travelers by adding more facial recognition gates at airports and seaports to speed up the passport control process, the government also plans on improving access to information about Japan’s attractions by adding more languages to placards at national parks and cultural sites.