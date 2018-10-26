Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Air Travel

This Trip Lets You Ring in the New Year in Both Tokyo and Las Vegas

By Michelle Baran

Oct 26, 2018

share this article
flipboard
New Year’s Eve fireworks above Tokyo’s Sensō-ji temple

Photo by Pakpoom Phummee/Shutterstock

New Year’s Eve fireworks above Tokyo’s Sensō-ji temple

Revelers will fly across time zones on a private jet to experience two countdowns on two continents.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Private jet company Crystal AirCruises has developed an itinerary that will allow travelers to celebrate New Year’s Eve in both Tokyo and Las Vegas by flying “back in time” (or across a few time zones as it were).

The over-the-top, week-long trip will include ringing in the New Year in Tokyo with a dinner party at the Hilton Tokyo Bay, a Sumo wrestling demonstration, and a fireworks display over Tokyo Disneyland, before zipping off to Las Vegas for a second round of festivities complete with fireworks above The Strip and a New Year’s Eve dinner party at Caesars Palace Las Vegas. Guests will also attend a Céline Dion concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on January 2.

Crystal AirCruises debuted the concept last year when it sold out its New Year Double Countdown Celebration voyage to Sydney and Hawaii. This year’s trip will take place from December 29, 2018, to January 4, 2019, aboard the company’s customized private jet, the 88-passenger Crystal Skye, a Boeing 777-200LR.

Travelers will be able to get some rest between celebrations on the luxury private jet Crystal Skye, which features lie-flat seats.
Courtesy of Crystal AirCruises
Travelers will be able to get some rest between celebrations on the luxury private jet Crystal Skye, which features lie-flat seats.

The aircraft is outfitted with seats that convert into lie-flat beds (for those who want to recuperate between celebrations) with in-flight entertainment systems that feature 24-inch HD monitors loaded with on-demand programming and a music library. Passengers will also get Bose noise-cancelling headphones while they are on board, and will have access to free global Wi-Fi during the flight. The Crystal Skye has a separate bar and lounge with its own dedicated seating area and is staffed with “Skye Butlers” and an executive chef.

This level of service, access, and dual-continent partying doesn’t come cheap—the journey will cost you $26,000 per person, round-trip from Hong Kong. But at that price you’ll have bragging rights probably few people can claim by taking advantage of the 16-hour time difference between Tokyo and Las Vegas to fly across the Pacific and experience New Year’s Eve in two iconic destinations.

While in Tokyo, travelers will stay at the Hilton Tokyo Odaiba on the city’s waterfront, and in Vegas they will stay at Caesars Palace. The itinerary also promises ample free time for those who would like to explore some of Tokyo and Vegas before and after the midnight celebrations, and a Crystal concierge will be on hand to help plan those additional activities.

>>Next: 9 Perfectly Christmassy European Cities Without the Crowds

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories