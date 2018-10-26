This Trip Lets You Ring in the New Year in Both Tokyo and Las Vegas

Private jet company Crystal AirCruises has developed an itinerary that will allow travelers to celebrate New Year’s Eve in both Tokyo and Las Vegas by flying “back in time” (or across a few time zones as it were).

The over-the-top, week-long trip will include ringing in the New Year in Tokyo with a dinner party at the Hilton Tokyo Bay, a Sumo wrestling demonstration, and a fireworks display over Tokyo Disneyland, before zipping off to Las Vegas for a second round of festivities complete with fireworks above The Strip and a New Year’s Eve dinner party at Caesars Palace Las Vegas. Guests will also attend a Céline Dion concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on January 2.

Crystal AirCruises debuted the concept last year when it sold out its New Year Double Countdown Celebration voyage to Sydney and Hawaii. This year’s trip will take place from December 29, 2018, to January 4, 2019, aboard the company’s customized private jet, the 88-passenger Crystal Skye, a Boeing 777-200LR.

Courtesy of Crystal AirCruises Travelers will be able to get some rest between celebrations on the luxury private jet Crystal Skye, which features lie-flat seats.

The aircraft is outfitted with seats that convert into lie-flat beds (for those who want to recuperate between celebrations) with in-flight entertainment systems that feature 24-inch HD monitors loaded with on-demand programming and a music library. Passengers will also get Bose noise-cancelling headphones while they are on board, and will have access to free global Wi-Fi during the flight. The Crystal Skye has a separate bar and lounge with its own dedicated seating area and is staffed with “Skye Butlers” and an executive chef.

This level of service, access, and dual-continent partying doesn’t come cheap—the journey will cost you $26,000 per person, round-trip from Hong Kong. But at that price you’ll have bragging rights probably few people can claim by taking advantage of the 16-hour time difference between Tokyo and Las Vegas to fly across the Pacific and experience New Year’s Eve in two iconic destinations.

While in Tokyo, travelers will stay at the Hilton Tokyo Odaiba on the city’s waterfront, and in Vegas they will stay at Caesars Palace. The itinerary also promises ample free time for those who would like to explore some of Tokyo and Vegas before and after the midnight celebrations, and a Crystal concierge will be on hand to help plan those additional activities.

>>Next: 9 Perfectly Christmassy European Cities Without the Crowds