This Travel Booking Site Will Cover Your Stay at a Remote Greenland Hotel

As part of a new campaign that kicked off on Tuesday, travel booking site Hotels.com is offering free stays at one of the most far-flung hotels in its portfolio. Travelers who book a room between now and the end of the year for stays during the month of March at the Ittoqqortoormiit Guesthouse in Ittoqqortoormiit, Greenland (population: 450), will only have to pay 1 percent of the room rate, plus taxes and any additional charges.

“We discovered the guesthouse and its little-known hometown and wanted to put it on the map,” a spokesperson told AFAR.

The site has never run a promotion like this, and this is the first time that the only hotel in town—the seven-room Ittoqqortoormiit Guesthouse—is available for booking on Hotels.com (use the code REMOTE for the March booking deal).



The "no-frills" guesthouse, as Hotels.com describes it in its listing, features seven nonsmoking rooms, which come as either a standard single with one twin bed, or a standard double with two twin beds. Guests have access to a stove top, microwave, refrigerator, and cooking utensils in the common area, and there is a separate dining room with a seating area and a TV. There are laundry facilities on-site and the rooms have shared bathrooms and showers. There is a shuttle service to and from the local air strip, Nerlerit Inaat Airport.

Courtesy of Hotels.com Ittoqqortoormiit has a population of 450, and the closest town is 500 miles away.