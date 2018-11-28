This Travel Booking Site Will Cover Your Stay at a Remote Greenland Hotel

Courtesy of Hotels.com
By Michelle Baran
Nov 28, 2018
Head to the Ittoqqortoormiit Guesthouse in Greenland to take your off-the-grid game to the next level.
Hotels.com is picking up the tab for March stays at the Ittoqqortoormiit Guesthouse in Greenland. It will only take a few flights and a helicopter ride to get there.
As part of a new campaign that kicked off on Tuesday, travel booking site Hotels.com is offering free stays at one of the most far-flung hotels in its portfolio. Travelers who book a room between now and the end of the year for stays during the month of March at the Ittoqqortoormiit Guesthouse in Ittoqqortoormiit, Greenland (population: 450), will only have to pay 1 percent of the room rate, plus taxes and any additional charges.
“We discovered the guesthouse and its little-known hometown and wanted to put it on the map,” a spokesperson told AFAR.
The site has never run a promotion like this, and this is the first time that the only hotel in town—the seven-room Ittoqqortoormiit Guesthouse—is available for booking on Hotels.com (use the code REMOTE for the March booking deal).
The "no-frills" guesthouse, as Hotels.com describes it in its listing, features seven nonsmoking rooms, which come as either a standard single with one twin bed, or a standard double with two twin beds. Guests have access to a stove top, microwave, refrigerator, and cooking utensils in the common area, and there is a separate dining room with a seating area and a TV. There are laundry facilities on-site and the rooms have shared bathrooms and showers. There is a shuttle service to and from the local air strip, Nerlerit Inaat Airport.
The town of Ittoqqortoormiit is located on the eastern coast of Greenland, where it is nestled between the Northeast Greenland National Park and one of the most intricate fjord systems in the world.
It’s the perfect spot if you really want to detach. The closest village is 500 miles away, and there are no cars, buses, or trains in town. Walking and dogsledding are the main options for getting around. With a backdrop of snow-capped mountains, Ittoqqortoormiit is situated on the Arctic Ocean coast, giving visitors views of icebergs and often the northern lights, which are a common sighting.
The only tricky part will be getting there. The “easiest” way to do so is by first flying to Reykjavík, Iceland, then flying to Akureyri in northern Iceland, and from there hopping on another flight across the Greenland Sea to Constable Point in Greenland. Once in Greenland, you’ll need to take a 15-minute helicopter ride to Ittoqqortoormiit. Both of the Iceland flights can be booked with Air Iceland Connect, and the helicopter ride can be booked via Air Greenland.
