This Tiny Country Is Europe’s Fastest Growing Destination

Last year, six out of the 10 most visited countries in the world were in Europe, according to data from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). France topped the list with 87 million international arrivals, while Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, Turkey, and Germany followed closely behind.

In comparison, San Marino, a sovereign microstate located in the mountains in the middle of Italy, welcomed just 78,000 foreign visitors in 2017. However, considering that number jumped from 60,000 in just one year—more than a 31 percent increase—it is officially the fastest growing destination in Europe at the moment. Curious to visit? Here’s what you need to know about this tiny country before you go.

Courtesy of Shutterstock.com The streets of San Marino are built directly into Mount Titano.

San Marino is the third smallest country in Europe

At just under 24 square miles, San Marino is just a third the size of Washington, D.C., making it larger than Vatican City and Monaco, but smaller than Europe’s other microstates Liechtenstein, Malta, and Andorra.

It claims to be the world’s oldest republic

Local tradition says that Saint Marinus, a Christian stonemason, founded the Republic of San Marino (the country’s official name) in 301 C.E. when he arrived on Mount Titano and lived as a hermit. His feast day—September 3—is celebrated as the national holiday. Even when the rest of Italy’s city-states unified, it remained independent. Today, San Marino is currently run by a parliamentary republic, with its own executive, legislative, and judicial branches that operate separately from Italy’s government.

Courtesy of Shutterstock.com The flag of San Marino.

San Marino has its own flag