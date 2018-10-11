The World’s Fastest Growing Tourist Destinations Aren’t Where You Think

See which 10 countries saw the largest percentage of arrival growth by international tourists between 2016 and 2017, according to new numbers from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

From looking at your Instagram feed over the last year, you might guess that Iceland (or maybe Portugal) would be at the top of a list of the fastest growing tourist destinations in the world. But you’d be wrong. In fact, neither of the popular European countries even broke into the top 10 nations that saw the largest percentage of arrival growth by international tourists from 2016 to 2017, according to newly released data from the UNWTO. Overall, tourist arrivals across the world are up 7 percent in 2017—the highest amount since last decade's economic crisis—but the countries at the top of this list tell a particularly interesting story. After years of security challenges and unrest in the region, Egypt, Palestine, and Israel all rebounded significantly last year, while San Marino—a micronation of just 33,500 inhabitants in the middle of Italy—became Europe’s fastest growing tourist destination. See the full list below, and who knows? You might just be inspired to travel to one of these up-and-coming spots. Photo by RaksyBH / Shutterstock.com Managaha Island in the Northern Mariana Islands is popular for its white sand and clear water. 10. Northern Mariana Islands: 24.3% Even though the Northern Mariana Islands are spread out through a remote part of the Pacific Ocean, the fact that they are a commonwealth of the United States (and therefore require no visa for U.S. citizens) makes them a popular destination for divers hoping to explore the remains of nearby shipwrecks from World War II battles. Its neighbors to the north—Japan and South Korea—also contributed to the 660,000 travelers who arrived in the Northern Mariana Islands in 2017 leading to a huge 24.3 percent increase from 2016. Photo by Dance60 / Shutterstock.com Waterfront views of Tel Aviv, Israel 9. Israel: 24.6% Overall, the Middle East showed strong signs of recovery last year with tourist arrivals up 5 percent throughout the region. But after a wave of violence lead to a large decrease in visitors between 2015 and 2016, Israel had more than 3.6 million people arrive in 2017—a 24.6 percent increase from the previous year. This trend appears to be continuing in 2018, too. Adventure travel outfitter Intrepid Travel has seen a 36 percent increase in travelers from around the world to Israel in 2018 compared to 2017. To serve this demand, it’s introduced a new Holy Land Highlights tour for 2019 in addition to its popular Israel and Palestine Real Food Adventure. Photo by Hakat / Shutterstock.com Located in the Kathmandu Valley, the city of Bhaktapur is a UNESCO World Heritage site. 8. Nepal: 24.9%

