This Open-Air Dinner Series Just Added Another Majestic Event to Its 2019 Calendar

For the past 20 years, Outstanding in the Field pop-up dinner parties have brought chefs, farmers, and the public together in at least 15 different countries and all 50 states, in locations spanning from the foothills of Mount Fuji to the shores of the Pacific Northwest.

The open-air dinner series hasn’t kicked off its 2019 season yet (the first event takes place this Friday in Santa Cruz, California), but many of the pop-ups, which include family-style dinners everywhere from a “secret location” in Big Sur to a rooftop farm in Brooklyn, are already sold out.

Outstanding in the Field originally unveiled its 2019 schedule in March, but the company recently added another outdoor dinner to the already expansive lineup. Set to take place on Thursday, May 23, at 4 p.m., the new event will bring the series’s classic long-stretching table to Southern California’s Malibu Pier for the first time.

Guest Chef Ernest Lopez from Malibu Farm will prepare the California-inspired feast, which, according to the event’s website, will celebrate “the flavors of the [Pacific Ocean] and the diverse agricultural landscape of the Malibu region.”

Courtesy of Neringa Greiciute/Outstanding in the Field This May, Outstanding in the Field will host four dinners at a "Secret Sea Cove" in the San Francisco Bay Area, all of which are sold out.

Reservations for the Malibu Pier Dinner go on sale Friday, May 3, at 9 a.m. PST (12 p.m. EST) and

can be made directly through Outstanding in the Field’s

event page

. Tickets cost $285 per person and include welcome beverages, appetizers, and a four-course meal with wine pairings. Gratuities are included.

Events are typically around five hours from start to finish.

In addition to the newly added Malibu Pier Dinner, various 2019 Outstanding in the Field events still have space for those eager to attend. However, the dinners can sell out in a matter of minutes, so booking a seat right when reservations go on sale is recommended.

