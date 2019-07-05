This Limited-Edition Polaroid Camera Is Inspired by the Grand Canyon

Attempting to capture the vast beauty of the Grand Canyon in a photo can feel futile, but most of us will pull out a smartphone and click in our best attempt to accomplish the feat. But now, thanks to a new camera on offer, you can get an instant photo and support conservation of U.S. national parks in a literal snap.

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Grand Canyon this year, camera refurbisher Retrospekt has collaborated with the Grand Canyon Conservancy and Parks Project (a nonprofit dedicated to improving the beloved Arizona national park) to release a limited-edition line of Polaroid 600 cameras that are inspired by the canyon.

Each of the 100 available Grand Canyon–themed Polaroid cameras has park imagery and is produced in light blue and orange, no doubt inspired by the colors of the sky above and canyon below. Among other attributes, each camera has a built-in flash and fixed-focus lens, meaning any “zooming” you want to do will have to be done with your own two feet. It is compatible with Polaroid 600 Film (from $19 for 8 exposures, us.polaroidoriginals.com).

Courtesy of Parks Project Retrospekt only made 100 of the limited-edition cameras.

Buy Now: $160, parksproject.us