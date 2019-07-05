This Limited-Edition Polaroid Camera Is Inspired by the Grand Canyon

Courtesy of Parks Project
By Katherine LaGrave
Jul 5, 2019
Photo by TheBigMK/Shutterstock.com
Grand Canyon National Park celebrated its centennial in February of this year.
Part of the proceeds of every camera sale will go toward conserving the canyon.
Attempting to capture the vast beauty of the Grand Canyon in a photo can feel futile, but most of us will pull out a smartphone and click in our best attempt to accomplish the feat. But now, thanks to a new camera on offer, you can get an instant photo and support conservation of U.S. national parks in a literal snap.
In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Grand Canyon this year, camera refurbisher Retrospekt has collaborated with the Grand Canyon Conservancy and Parks Project (a nonprofit dedicated to improving the beloved Arizona national park) to release a limited-edition line of Polaroid 600 cameras that are inspired by the canyon.
Each of the 100 available Grand Canyon–themed Polaroid cameras has park imagery and is produced in light blue and orange, no doubt inspired by the colors of the sky above and canyon below. Among other attributes, each camera has a built-in flash and fixed-focus lens, meaning any “zooming” you want to do will have to be done with your own two feet. It is compatible with Polaroid 600 Film (from $19 for 8 exposures, us.polaroidoriginals.com).
Buy Now: $160, parksproject.us
Portions of every camera sale will be donated to U.S. National Parks, and Retrospekt has also pledged to give 5 percent of each sale directly to the Grand Canyon Conservancy. Cameras cost $160 apiece and can be purchased on the Parks Project website. (They officially went on sale on July 2, so if you’re sure you want one, we suggest treating yourself before they run out.)
If you’re not in the market for a camera, worry not—the Parks Project has a bevy of other Grand Canyon–inspired gear as well as items that nod to other parks, including a vintage-like Joshua Tree tee and a Zion National Park candle with notes of sweetgrass and amber. Perhaps better than all of that, though? News that the National Park Service is offering a free entrance day this summer.
