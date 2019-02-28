I’m wandering the narrow, twisting cobblestone alleyways around Galata Tower in Istanbul’s historic Karaköy neighborhood, and I’m completely lost. I’m looking for Haci Hasan Fehmi Özsüt Muhallebıcisı—better known as Karaköy Özsüt—a tiny dairy shop that’s become one of my favorite stops in Istanbul over the course of recent visits.

“Kaymak? Özsüt? Kaymak?,” I ask passersby, each time met with a knowing smile and a finger pointing around the corner or up the hill. The family-run store has become something of a pilgrimage site for its kaymak, a rich buttery cream that Karaköy Özsüt makes from fresh water buffalo milk. Often likened to clotted cream, the comparison only goes so far, doing considerable injustice to kaymak’s velvety texture, delicate tang, and rich mouthfeel.

Finally, a kind soul walks me to the storefront and I discover the reason for my confusion: The shop, which had been in the same location since 1915, moved last year to a new storefront a few blocks away, at the foot of Istiklal Street.

Karaköy Özsüt serves a variety of dairy products, as well as a full Turkish breakfast featuring its own buffalo sausage, but the signature dish here is bal kaymak, in which the cream is served in a pool of local honey, still dotted with bits of honeycomb. It’s slathered on hunks of soft bread, a messy combination that takes time to eat, giving me a chance to sit down with owner Fehmi Özsüt, the third—and possibly last—generation of his family to run the demanding business.

Photo by Melanie Haiken Fehmi Özsüt in front of his kaymak shop, Karaköy Özsüt

Özsüt’s grandfather, an Albanian immigrant of the same name, opened the muhallebıcisı, or pudding shop, in 1915, a date stamped proudly in the window. Özsüt took over the family business in the 1990s, working alongside his brother. And in December, the family opened a second outlet near the Istanbul airport.“When you have a family business that’s been around for a long time, there’s a reason,” he says, gesturing to the line at the counter. “Many of our customers have been coming for 10 years or more, and some come from around the world.”



But circumstances arising over the past few years have forced Istanbul’s last remaining water buffalo dairies to close one by one, and Özsüt faces the same challenges. In short, there is not enough land for water buffalo herds to continue to roam in what’s left of the forests around Istanbul; they’ve been pushed out by the city’s swelling population and sprawl. Özsüt has had to move his own herd further and further out; six years ago he bought land in Tekırdağ, two hours away on the Sea of Marmara.

Photo by Melanie Haiken Kaymak at Karaköy Özsüt, served with local honey and bread.

“It’s more comfortable for the buffalo, and there’s more land to plant for them to eat fresh hay and seed,” he says. He has to drive that distance every day, leaving at 3 a.m. for Istanbul, the trunk of his car weighted with fresh milk. Perhaps for this reason, his is the only dairy shop left in Istanbul that makes fresh kaymak entirely from its own buffalo milk.



Buffalo are also notoriously touchy, even emotional, he tells me, with their milk production reduced by anything that upsets them. “It’s a lot of effort and you have to pay attention all the time, so you can understand why no one wants to do it anymore,” he says.

Özsüt is equally passionate about the painstaking tradition of kaymak preparation, which calls for simmering the fresh buffalo milk on low heat in a wide pan until the cream rises into a thick skin. The skin is skimmed off and cooled in layers with ice, giving kaymak its unusual slippery texture. Keeping the heat below 85 degrees allows some of the bacteria to survive, developing its characteristic touch of sourness.