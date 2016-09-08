This Is the World’s Largest Indoor Theme Park

Dubai, a desert city known for its variety of indoor attractions, upped the ante in a big way last week when it unveiled the largest indoor theme park in the world.

The park, dubbed the IMG Worlds of Adventure, measures 1.5 million square feet—or, as CNN puts it, the size of 28 football fields. It features a variety of rides and attractions branded with Marvel and Cartoon Network characters. Everything sits comfortably under one ginormous roof, about 15 minutes from central Dubai.

The $1-billion climate-controlled facility distributes rides across four “adventure zones.”

The Marvel zone features a Spider Man ride that includes a roller coaster that spins around and propels riders through a New York City skyline, plus an IMAX-like film experience where audiences can watch the Incredible Hulk kick some butt.

In the Cartoon Network area, a Powerpuff Girls–themed ride spins passengers upside-down, while a Gumball-themed experience evokes Laser Tag and has riders shooting virtual cretins.

Another part of the park, The Lost Valley-Dinosaur Adventure Zone, celebrates dinosaurs. The Velociraptor roller coaster starts inside, juts out into the Dubai desert, then heads back into the conditioned air; it also delivers eight loops and corkscrews and accelerates from zero to 60 mph in three seconds out of the gate. Elsewhere in this area, kids will love the Adventure Fortress, an indoor playground, and the Dino Carousel, a merry-go-round with nothing but dinosaurs.