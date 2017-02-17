This Hotel Is Seriously Reinventing the All-Inclusive

For years we’ve been hearing about all-inclusive resorts that are out to reinvent the genre. And while it’s true that all-inclusives have come a long way from the days when they featured lukewarm buffets and all-you-can-drink watered-down margaritas (at many newer resorts, there’s a new level of luxury and à la carte services), it’s not clear that any project has yet transcended the old mass-market notions.

But that may be about to change. Opened in March 2017, the UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya is out to “shed all preconceived notions of what an all-inclusive is, creating an entirely new category of hotel.” That means offering flexible programming that frees guests from set itineraries, putting stylish, sophisticated design and gourmet dining at the forefront, and aiming to create the same kinds of authentic, immersive experiences that smaller, independent hotels can craft.

What’s unique? “We’re putting an emphasis on cultural exploration and love of the arts through both on-property and off-property experiences,” says Frank Maduro, vice president of marketing for the hotel’s parent group. “And we’re including select spa treatments, golf, and tours in the guest’s stay—departing from the traditional and preconceived notions of an all-inclusive.”

Rooms