This Epic Summer Trip in Croatia Lets You Work With Dolphins

Mention a free trip, and you’ve got our attention. Mention a free trip that involves dolphins and Croatia? Now we’re talking.

This summer, cruise company Unforgettable Croatia is launching an all-expenses-paid scholarship for nature enthusiasts that will take place in 2020. The winner of the Croatia Conservation and Exploration Scholarship will spend the first half of the four-week placement volunteering with the Blue World Institute in Losinj, an island in the northern Adriatic. For two weeks, the scholarship winner will work on field research boats and be part of a team that’s collecting data on dolphins. (According to Unforgettable Croatia, in the summer, it’s “not uncommon” to see 50 dolphins a day.)

Photo by Zysko Sergii/Shutterstock.com A private tour of Plitvice Lakes National Park is part of the scholarship.

After those two weeks, the “travel” portion of the scholarship begins, with private transfers and luxury accommodations covered by the company: Activities will include everything from wine tasting and truffle hunting on the Istrian Peninsula to a private tour of Plitvice Lakes National Park. (All food and drink is also covered.) From Split, the journey will continue to Dubrovnik by small ship, with overnights on Hvar Island, Vis Island, Korčula (reportedly the birthplace of Marco Polo), Mljet (Croatia’s “greenest” island), and the city of Ston.