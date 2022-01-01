Gerry O’Shea is a Boston-based writer, editor, and content strategist. His work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, National Geographic Traveler, Men’s Journal, AFAR, Hemispheres, Roads & Kingdoms, Cara Magazine, and a number of other publications.

Prior to becoming a full-time writer, Gerry worked in a variety of roles in international financial services. He spent the first half of his 20s as a legislative aide in the U.S. Congress where he wrote legislation, speeches, and memos for Senators and Representatives…who mostly ignored his advice.

Gerry is a member of the Society of American Travel Writers and has visited thirty countries. He’s surfed and cycled six continents, climbed mountains in East Africa, and fallen down hills in Laos. He once slept through an Indonesian earthquake and twice has been robbed by a macaque monkey (the same one). Gerry documents these adventures–the good, bad, and embarrassing–in his travel journal, Beyond42North.

A dual citizen of Ireland and the United States, Gerry is currently writing a book about his experiences living in the west of Ireland. He's reachable via the "Connect" page above or any of the social media channels below.