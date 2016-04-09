This BBQ Restaurant is Miami's Hottest New Table

Chef Francis Mallmann is known for cooking solely with flame in his home country, Argentina. And with the recent opening of Los Fuegos, his only U.S. restaurant, at Miami’s Faena Hotel, now you don’t have to travel far to taste his version of asado, or South American barbecue. We asked Mallmann for his personal take on the centuries-old tradition.

Q: What, to you, is an asado?

A: You can hold an asado on a construction site or on the most aristocratic of farms, but the spirit is always the same: It’s about friends coming together and celebrating life outdoors. On weekends, it usually begins in the morning, when the host lights his fire, gets his meats ready, and starts drinking a little wine. The guests arrive at lunchtime and eat the chorizos first, then the blood sausage and mollejas (sweetbreads), and the remaining achuras, or offal. Then we go into more serious cuts of meat, such as tira de asado (short ribs). An asado is never hurried—after the meal, we sit and talk and enjoy the time together. I love the smell of the smoke, the heat of the fire, the beauty of the orange coals, and the grill completely full of meat and fish, with vegetables being cooked in ashes on the side.

Q: You grew up in the wilds of Patagonia—what’s your first asado memory?