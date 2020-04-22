Thief Stole Van Gogh Painting With Sledgehammer, Security Footage Shows

All it took was a few sturdy swings with a sledgehammer and a prized painting by Vincent van Gogh was gone.

A Dutch crime-busting television show has aired security camera footage showing how an art thief smashed his way through reinforced glass doors at a museum in the early hours of March 30. He later hurried out through the museum gift shop with a Vincent van Gogh painting tucked under his right arm and the sledgehammer in his left hand.

Police hope that publicizing the images will help them track down the thief who stole Van Gogh’s The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884 from the Singer Laren Museum while it was shut down due to coronavirus containment measures.

Nobody has been arrested in the theft; the painting, which was on loan from another Dutch museum, the Groninger Museum, when it was stolen, is still missing. Police withheld other footage from inside the museum in Laren, a town east of Amsterdam, to protect their investigation. They also did not air video from outside the museum of the thief leaving.

Singer Laren managing director Evert van Os stressed in a statement that the footage didn’t show all of the burglary and defended security, which he said had been approved by the museum’s insurance company.