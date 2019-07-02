These Airbnb-Inspired Pajamas Are Just What We Need This Summer

Since its foundation 11 years ago, Airbnb has evolved: It has launched Airbnb Experiences and Airbnb Adventures and, most recently, debuted Airbnb Luxe, a tier of luxury homes and villas. Now, the home-sharing company is getting into the pajama game.

Yes, you read that right: Dubbed the “Airbnb x 3.1 Phillip Lim collaboration,” the new loungewear line consists of three sleep sets for men and women designed by Phillip Lim and inspired by a trio of distinct destinations: Palm Springs, California; Nashville, Tennessee; and the Catskills, New York. Women’s sleep sets have shorts and a short-sleeved top, while men’s sets have long-sleeved tops and pants.

Lim, who is Chinese-American, is known for his chic, commercial clothes, and this first-ever capsule collection with Airbnb looks to be no different. Citing Nashville’s “rock ’n’ roll glam” in a statement, Lim designed the city-themed pajama set with leopard print. For Palm Springs, he chose a vintage palm print, “a whimsical reminder for me of midcentury modernism and that unabashed ’60s-era sensuality and hedonism.” The Catskills set is decidedly less flashy and intentionally so: Lim cited the natural beauty of the region as his inspiration. “Alive with verdant greenery, it transports me to cool nights by a fire and crisp days spent hiking mountain trails,” Lim said. “We chose a gingham check for these pajamas. It feels youthful, fresh, and familiar, a wink to an earlier Americana.”

Courtesy Airbnb The Palm Springs set for men (left) and women (right).

Courtesy Airbnb Lim called the Catskills set a "wink to an earlier Americana."