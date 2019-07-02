These Airbnb-Inspired Pajamas Are Just What We Need This Summer

Courtesy Airbnb
By Katherine LaGrave
Jul 2, 2019
The loungewear line is inspired by Airbnbs in various cities, like Nashville.
The home-sharing service partnered with designer Phillip Lim to bring this new line of loungewear to life.
Since its foundation 11 years ago, Airbnb has evolved: It has launched Airbnb Experiences and Airbnb Adventures and, most recently, debuted Airbnb Luxe, a tier of luxury homes and villas. Now, the home-sharing company is getting into the pajama game.
Yes, you read that right: Dubbed the “Airbnb x 3.1 Phillip Lim collaboration,” the new loungewear line consists of three sleep sets for men and women designed by Phillip Lim and inspired by a trio of distinct destinations: Palm Springs, California; Nashville, Tennessee; and the Catskills, New York. Women’s sleep sets have shorts and a short-sleeved top, while men’s sets have long-sleeved tops and pants.
Lim, who is Chinese-American, is known for his chic, commercial clothes, and this first-ever capsule collection with Airbnb looks to be no different. Citing Nashville’s “rock ’n’ roll glam” in a statement, Lim designed the city-themed pajama set with leopard print. For Palm Springs, he chose a vintage palm print, “a whimsical reminder for me of midcentury modernism and that unabashed ’60s-era sensuality and hedonism.” The Catskills set is decidedly less flashy and intentionally so: Lim cited the natural beauty of the region as his inspiration. “Alive with verdant greenery, it transports me to cool nights by a fire and crisp days spent hiking mountain trails,” Lim said. “We chose a gingham check for these pajamas. It feels youthful, fresh, and familiar, a wink to an earlier Americana.”
Lim and Airbnb are quick to point out that the sleep sets need not be confined to the bedroom, suggesting that the pieces can be mixed into a daytime look: think the men’s Palm Springs top worn with jeans, or a white T-shirt with the women’s Nashville printed pant.
To order any of the three sets, visit the 3.1 Phillip Lim site, where the pajamas will be available exclusively for preorder on July 12, 2019. Women’s sets retail for $195, and men’s cost $225.
