Home>Travel inspiration>Travel for Good

How Your Travel Dollars Can Help Nepal This Year

By Jenn Flowers

Dec 2, 2015

From the January/February 2016 issue

share this article
flipboard

Flickr user fvfavo

The best thing you can do for Nepal in 2016? Travel there.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Following the devastating earthquake last April, this iconic trekking destination is safe and ready for visitors again. And the best way to support the recovery is to simply go there. Read on and choose the right trip for you.

G AdventuresCultural immersion trumps physical exertion on this 10-day trip, which includes a monastery stay, a safari in Chitwan National Park, and a visit to the SASANE Sisterhood of Survivors, a community project backed by G Adventures. From $2,999. 

Intrepid TravelYou’ll need extra time—15 days in all—to conquer Everest Base Camp. Travelers start in the town of Lukla, which lies at 9,300 feet, and work their way up to 16,900 feet, passing remote monasteries and sleeping in teahouses along the way. From $1,565. 

Mountain Travel SobekYou’re never too far from a cozy bed on MTS’s ten-day Annapurna itinerary, which takes travelers to off-the-beaten-path spots in Chitwan National Park, and ends each day in a lodge. From $3,495. 

>>Next: 4 Reasons to Visit Portugal Right Now

 See our full list of Where to Go in 2016

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories