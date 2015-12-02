How Your Travel Dollars Can Help Nepal This Year

Following the devastating earthquake last April, this iconic trekking destination is safe and ready for visitors again. And the best way to support the recovery is to simply go there. Read on and choose the right trip for you.

G Adventures: Cultural immersion trumps physical exertion on this 10-day trip, which includes a monastery stay, a safari in Chitwan National Park, and a visit to the SASANE Sisterhood of Survivors, a community project backed by G Adventures. From $2,999.

Intrepid Travel: You’ll need extra time—15 days in all—to conquer Everest Base Camp. Travelers start in the town of Lukla, which lies at 9,300 feet, and work their way up to 16,900 feet, passing remote monasteries and sleeping in teahouses along the way. From $1,565.

Mountain Travel Sobek: You’re never too far from a cozy bed on MTS’s ten-day Annapurna itinerary, which takes travelers to off-the-beaten-path spots in Chitwan National Park, and ends each day in a lodge. From $3,495.

