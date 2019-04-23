The TWA Hotel Will Have an Infinity Pool Overlooking JFK’s Runways. That Is All.

In the unofficial race to out-infinity pool other infinity pools around the world, the forthcoming TWA Hotel at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport has quite the contender. Picture this: The former TWA Flight Center—a midcentury, Eero Saarinen–designed classic—is being rebooted as a 512-room hotel at JFK’s Terminal 5 (aka the JetBlue terminal) and it looks to be the kind of place that changes our minds about airport hotels. It comes with a Jean-Georges Vongerichten restaurant, a cocktail lounge inside a restored 1950s Lockheed Constellation L-1649A airplane, and atop it all, an observation deck and swimming pool.

Travelers can check into their retro-inspired hotel room, with midcentury modern–inspired furniture (and seven-panel, 4.5-inch-thick windows), throw on a bathing suit, and head to the rooftop. Here, they can order a Mile High Spritz, put their feet in the water, and sip away as planes park, pirouette, and hurtle on and off Runway 4 Left/22 Right (for all the plane-spotters out there). The 63-by-20-foot infinity pool is open year-round, which means that in the dead of winter, it can be heated to 100 degrees, making it JFK’s first self-proclaimed “pool-cuzzi.” (And its first pool. And hotel.)