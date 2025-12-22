Opinion: A Single Letter on a Passport Can Change Everything

John Tanzella (he/him) is president and CEO of IGLTA, the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association. He wrote this in collaboration with the IGLTA Foundation’s Gender Diverse Travel Advisory Group (GTAG).

Travel has a way of turning motion into possibility. For most, handing over a passport is a routine step on a journey toward discovery, connection, and joy.

But for transgender and gender-diverse travelers, that same moment carries extra weight. Long before reaching the security line, there’s apprehension that must be reconciled: Will the officer understand and respect who I am? Could this checkpoint turn into a delay, a confrontation, or worse?

These questions are not about who these travelers are; they are the product of systems that were built without recognition of diverse identities and that default to a gender-binary framework. Being forced to navigate a process that does not acknowledge your humanity can trigger anxiety, erode confidence, and make travelers feel unsafe. For some, this repeated experience reinforces a sense of otherness, making what should be a joyful experience of traveling feel exhausting or even threatening.

The stakes go beyond mere inconvenience. These travelers are not seeking special privileges; they are simply hoping to move through the world and exist authentically.

A small marker with a big impact

A single letter on a passport may seem insignificant, but for trans and gender-diverse travelers, it can be the difference between navigating the world with confidence versus doing so with fear. That’s why the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling requiring passports to show a person’s sex assigned at birth is such a gut punch. This new restriction on travel documents creates a very real barrier for an already undervalued community that is simply trying to move through the world as themselves.

A single letter on a passport may seem insignificant, but for trans and gender-diverse travelers, it can be the difference between navigating the world with confidence versus doing so with fear.

One of the biggest misconceptions about gender-affirming markers is that they represent special accommodation. The truth is simpler: Everyone should have identification that reflects who they are. That principle benefits all travelers, not just LGBTQ+ people.

Travel involves security checkpoints at airports, immigration counters, hotel check-ins, and visa offices. When passports and other travel documents align with a traveler’s identity, interactions remain affirming, respectful, and safe.

Globally, the policies around gender markers vary widely. Some countries, like Canada, Germany, Australia, and India, offer nonbinary, intersex, or gender-affirming markers (X or U for “Unspecified”), allowing travelers to align their documentation with their lived identity. In contrast, others maintain restrictive policies requiring that a passport or visa gender marker match the sex assigned at birth.

These restrictions create additional barriers for trans, nonbinary, intersex, and two-spirited travelers, who may encounter extra screenings that lead to invasive questioning, delays at borders, or denied entry. Many nations in the Middle East, parts of Africa, some Asian countries, and even the latest U.S. policy present similar challenges, leaving gender-diverse travelers to face uncertainty and risk at every checkpoint.

This is where the importance of accurate gender markers becomes clear. They are not merely administrative details. They are a concrete acknowledgement, allowing travelers to move safely and authentically in a world that is not always structured for them. They reduce unnecessary risk, preserve dignity, and reinforce the principle that travel should be accessible to everyone.

At IGLTA, our Gender Diverse Travel Advisory Group provides guidance and resources to enhance accessibility and safety for trans and gender-diverse travelers. The volunteer-led group works to ensure IGLTA members and the broader tourism industry create welcoming and affirming environments where all travelers can thrive.

This work recently culminated in the release of the Trans & Gender Diverse Travel Guide: A Roadmap for Safe and Enjoyable Travel. Unveiled in October 2025 at the IGLTA Global Convention in Palm Springs, California, this first-of-its-kind resource is designed to empower gender-diverse travelers and the tourism service providers, supporting them with the knowledge to manage documentation hurdles with peace of mind.

The guide offers critical “know your rights” information; advice on crossing borders by air, sea, and land; and practical tips for traveling with hormones, prosthetics, and other medical necessities.

Unlocking the joy of travel

Accurate gender markers also unlock the joy of travel itself. For many in the LGBTQ+ community, travel is the first time they can step away from the preconceived opinions of family and community members and step into the person they want to be, where they can explore their identity and live openly.

For many in the LGBTQ+ community, travel is the first time they can step away from the preconceived opinions of family and community members and step into the person they want to be.

When passports reflect a person’s authentic identity, gender-diverse travelers can focus on discovery: tasting local dishes, walking through neighborhoods, engaging with communities, and creating memories that are fully theirs. These markers allow travelers to enter the world with confidence rather than hesitation, transforming every interaction into a space where dignity is preserved.

Beyond personal empowerment, accurate documentation strengthens the global tourism ecosystem. When travelers can move safely and efficiently across borders, regardless of their gender identity, gender expression, and/or sex characteristics, destinations benefit from increased tourism, cultural exchange, and economic opportunity.

Inclusive practices reduce delays, streamline operations, and ensure that travel experiences are universally accessible. This is not about politics, it’s about good policy and global mobility.

Opening hearts and minds

Travel is more than movement; it is joy in motion. Every traveler—cis, trans, nonbinary, intersex, two-spirit, or gender diverse—deserves the chance to experience that joy fully, without hesitation, fear, or compromise. Accurate identity documents, inclusive travel policies, and an informed, welcoming industry make it possible for the transformative power of travel to reach everyone.

At IGLTA, we see a future where the freedom to move as your authentic self is a given, not a privilege. A passport should reflect the humanity of the person carrying it, and the world should honor that truth.

The IGLTA Foundation hosts educational webinars throughout the year to ensure that even as the landscape shifts, no one has to figure it out alone. You can find out more information on upcoming sessions and resources from GTAG at https://www.iglta.org/foundation/leadership/gender-divers-travel-advisory-group/.

