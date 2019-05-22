Legoland California Builds New Attractions to Mark 20 Years and Everything Is Awesome

Legoland California reached the grand old age of 20 this year, and the park has opened several new attractions to celebrate. The biggest change is the repositioning and reimagining of the Duplo Playtown, a primary-colored mini-wonderland of slides, small houses, and static vehicles positioned on a hill overlooking the diminutive buildings of Miniland.

AFAR’s chief playground tester, Oliver Chester (age three), gave the area a rigorous inspection last weekend and confirmed that everything stacks up brilliantly.

In fact he wouldn’t leave, insisting on running back and forth between a motorbike and a jail cell despite the promise of other new attractions for 2019, including the LEGO Movie 2 Experience, which shows tiny, intricate models from the recent smash, and LEGO City 4D—Officer in Pursuit, a new 4D film experience full of wind and water surprises.

The area also includes a new Legoland Express Train, which is “express” in toddlerese alone but entertained the tykes, and several Kid Power Towers that feature chairs attached to ropes that allow children to hoist themselves up and drop themselves back down.

Courtesy of Legoland California The Duplo Playtown area sits atop a hill in the center of the park.

Guests at the resort’s hotels, including the Legoland Castle Hotel, which opened last year, can access this and other parts of the park earlier than standard ticket holders. The playground’s previous space is currently boarded off, with plans for a secret new area underway. The decor is all about the recent Lego movie, which may give a hint to its future use.