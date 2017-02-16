The Most Stylish Aperitivo Spots in Milan

In Milan, the pre-dinner drink is as much a ritual as it is an appetite whetter. Here are four places where you’ll enjoy sightings of the city’s fashion royalty (oh hey, Armani!) along with Campari and and an abundance of free snacks.

Il Bar in the Bulgari Hotel

We love a great hotel bar, and Bulgari’s is the cream of the crop. In addition to the excellent cocktails—even in a town of bang-up Negronis and Aperol spritzes—the bar is bright by day and moody in evenings, with a scene-y outdoor garden. Drinks aren’t cheap, but you can do some self-justifying arithmetic when you see the piattini, or plates of food, that complement your cocktail: after buffalo mozzarella, melon-topped prociutto, and tempura vegetables, you might not even need dinner. Other than the opportunity to dissect the outfits on Milan’s most stylish, including local blogger-turned-businesswoman Chiara Ferragni (aka The Blonde Salad), the best bit of this bar might be the pick-and-mix candy to grab on the way out.

Ceresio 7

You won’t be plied with cheese or prosciutto at this rooftop bar helmed by Dean and Dan Caten, the founders of DSquared. But you might not want either once you see the bikini-clad Italians in the bar-side pool. Book in advance to get a seat at sundown, order a glass of the region’s Lombardy wine, and take in the views of Milan from the fourth-floor perch.

Mio Bar at the Park Hyatt Milan