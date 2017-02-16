How One Brand Is Reinventing the Hostel

Fredrik Korallus, the CEO of lifestyle-focused Generator, offers a primer for first-time guests.

What makes Generator different from a traditional hostel?

What most people think of when they think of hostels is small spaces for students on a budget. Ever since 2007, when the first Generator opened in London, we’ve emphasized the lifestyle experience. We recently put a stronger focus on restaurants and bars that bring locals in. We opened a nightclub in Amsterdam and a rooftop restaurant in Paris, an ice bar in Copenhagen, and a freestanding restaurant next to Generator Stockholm. At all of our properties, you’re going to get a brilliant cup of coffee for the same price as you’d pay at a local coffee shop, and our dining concepts are more akin to street food than to gourmet.

What’s it like to sleep at a Generator hostel?

We typically have 70 percent shared rooms and 30 percent private rooms. We also have rooms for women only. In the shared rooms, each of the beds has a USB plug, a locker underneath, and privacy lights so you can read at night.

Who is your typical guest?