The Little-Known Danish Coastal Getaway Locals Love and Travelers Overlook

The southwest corner of Denmark’s Jutland peninsula offers the country’s only two-Michelin-star restaurant outside of Copenhagen and a UNESCO-listed national park. But most travelers would struggle to find it on a map.

As Nordic cuisine and hygge continue to gain popularity outside of Denmark, the small Scandinavian country of less than 6 million residents welcomed a record number of travelers in 2018. But most U.S. visitors fly into Copenhagen and stay put. While there’s plenty to do in the capital city to keep you well fed and entertained for days, take a note from the locals and head about 200 miles west to the southwestern coast of Jutland, the main peninsula of Denmark. The sleepy beach town of Henne, along with the island of Fano, and medieval town of Ribe, have long been a popular summer getaway for Danes and Germans. But after gaining a two-Michelin-star restaurant—the only one outside of Copenhagen—and a UNESCO-listed national park all in the past five years, southwest Jutland is ready for its closeup. Getting there

SAS makes the 50-minute flight from Copenhagen to the town of Billund at least once a day throughout the year and up to four times a day in the summer. From Billund, located in the center of the Jutland peninsula, it’s another hour’s drive to the coast. If you’d rather make a full road trip out of it, the drive to the southwest coast of Jutland from Copenhagen takes under three hours. Either way, you’ll want to rent a car to move between the various towns in the region. To reach the island of Fano, car ferries depart from Esbjerg several times per hour during the day and take 12 minutes to make the crossing. Photo by Lyndsey Matthews Henne Kirkeby Kro is the only two-Michelin-star restaurant in Denmark outside of Copenhagen. Eating and drinking in Jutland

