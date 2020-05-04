A Floating “Parkipelago” Is Coming to Copenhagen’s Harbor

Note: Though COVID-19 has stalled a lot of travel plans, we hope our stories can offer inspiration for your future adventures—and a bit of hope.

After opening an artificial ski slope on top of a power plant last fall, Copenhagen is already working on the next project that will give new life to public spaces in the Danish capital.

Copenhagen Islands will be a “parkipelago” of floating islands in the city’s harbor that will be free to use by anyone with access to a boat or kayak, a fairly common mode of transportation within the city. (Travelers can rent solar-powered boats by the hour from GoBoat.)

Designed by Australian architect Marshall Blecher and the Danish design studio Fokstrot, the islands will be constructed by hand using traditional Danish wooden boat–building techniques and will feature endemic trees, plants, and grasses to provide shade for humans and a new habitat for birds.

Courtesy of Marshall Blecher/Studio Fokstrot The prototype CPH-Ø1 floating in Copenhagen’s harbor in 2018

Back in 2018, the design team launched a 215-square-foot prototype called CPH-Ø1 with a single linden tree at its center. Upcoming islands named CPH-Ø2 and CPH-Ø3 will join CPH-Ø1 in the harbor later in 2020, and there are plans for many more. They’ll feature a host of new amenities like a floating sail-in café, a floating sauna, floating gardens, and a floating mussel farm.