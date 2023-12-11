Feeling Wild? Consider an Intimate Safari Cruise in Africa

With nearly 50 years of trailblazing European river cruises and beyond, the family-owned CroisiEurope offers African itineraries that combine the best of land adventures and time on Lake Kariba for a safari experience. The French company focuses on intimate experiences for international passengers—African trips host a maximum of 16 guests—along with comfort, convenience, and a company-wide commitment to sustainability through a wide range of environmental initiatives. An unwavering dedication to providing the gold standard in river cruises has resulted in countless satisfied customers worldwide and rewarded CroisiEurope with the prestigious 2023 World Luxury Travel Award for their safari programs.

Whether you opt for the romantic canals of France or the natural wonders of South Africa, each journey features distinctive, intimate-sized ships from a fleet of more than 50 and comes with all-inclusive locally sourced meals and drinks on board, live music and folkloric entertainment, and fitness activities, plus sundeck pools or outdoor Jacuzzis on select vessels. Best of all, planning couldn’t be easier, with daily choose-your-own-adventure excursions included, private plane transfers on Africa programs, and a CroisiClub rewards program for returning guests.

Africa is calling

Scouting out a herd of elephants on the Zambezi River Courtesy of CroisiEurope

CroisiEurope recognizes the importance of admiring the scenery up close, offering many small group excursions to choose from across land and water—and among the highlights are CroisiEurope’s holidays in Southern Africa. Packages ranging from 9–13 days allow ample time to explore four countries, the best of South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, and two national parks.

Elephants mingle with the birds of Matusadona Courtesy of CroisiEurope

You can tour the world-famous Victoria Falls on foot (or on an optional early-morning helicopter excursion), travel via small watercraft on the Chobe, Zambezi, and Gache Gache rivers, explore Chobe National Park by Jeep, and see elephants, hippos, crocodiles, buffalos, and thousands of birds in the area around Matusadona National Park. These trips also give you the chance to discover traditional villages, stay at a private lodge on Impalila Island, and, perhaps most incredible, gain unrivaled access to the majestic, expansive Lake Kariba.

Sailing Lake Kariba

Hippopotami Elephants are among the wildlife you can see on Lake Kariba. Courtesy of CroisiEurope

As the largest water reservoir on earth, Lake Kariba boasts a fascinating history and a thriving ecosystem among its islands and inlets of northern Zimbabwe. From colorful birdlife and awe-inspiring crocodiles to the legend of river deity NyamiNyami, there will be much to admire, along with its stunning sunset views as you sail past flooded plains, hills, and forests. Only CroisiEurope’s two ships have access to Kariba. And with the tour operators’ low-emission Green Ship Label engines running on GTL fuel, the lake’s waters remain calm and clean.

Africa in style

As soon as you enter the dining room, you’ll know immediately that you’re in for something extraordinary. Your voyage includes all onboard meals and drinks (including generous wine lists), and the ship’s kitchen is overseen by head chef Alain Bohn, a member of the prestigious Association of the Maîtres Cuisiniers de France. On CroisiEurope’s African trips, menus feature refined regional cuisine—think grilled, stewed, and braised meats with flavorful and some spicy sauces, plus local vegetables. You’ll explore the flavors of your destination with a French touch, including sublime croissants and pastries at the lodge and on board. Meet friends for pre-dinner drinks on the sun deck, catch a live act in the lounge, or, better yet, do it all.

Cabins aboard CroisiEurope ships are exceptional, too. Each spacious room of the African Dream and Zimbabwean Dream, the two vessels that navigate Lake Kariba, boasts panoramic views and either a French balcony or one with seating. The experience is akin to a floating luxury hotel.

The Kaza Lodge in Namibia Courtesy of CroisiEurope

CroisiEurope’s private lodges offer the ultimate in comfort, too. Generously sized bungalows, each with a private pool, are nestled in the heart of the wilderness for immersive, otherworldly experiences. It’s all part of a journey that’s much more than a getaway when you travel with CroisiEurope.