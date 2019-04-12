Istanbul’s Massive New Airport Will Eventually Be Bigger Than Manhattan

Atatürk International Airport, Turkey’s main airport in Istanbul, officially closed on April 6 after moving its entire operations to the new Istanbul Airport, 22 miles north of the city center. It took 686 semitrailer trucks and hundreds of other vehicles to move the country’s flagship carrier, Turkish Airlines, overnight from the old airport to the new one.

The first phase of Istanbul’s new airport opened on October 29, 2018. While the project will be completed in four phases, the airport’s soft opening in October included two operational runways and 15 million square feet of terminal space. It can currently handle 90 million passengers a year.

Once completed in 2027, the 29.5 square-mile airport will be larger than the island of Manhattan. With six runways, it will be able to accommodate up to 200 million travelers per year, making it the busiest airport in the world. Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport currently holds that title with 107 million passengers passing through its terminals in 2018. The aging Atatürk International Airport had more than 68 million passengers in 2018, but was overloaded, which is why the new airport was built.