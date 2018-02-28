The Best Way to Experience Iceberg Season in Canada

Each year during spring and early summer, iceberg season comes to town across Canada’s most easterly province. Glacial masses of all shapes, shades, and sizes float through the North Atlantic, drifting from the Arctic Circle down the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador—an area so prime for this palatial display that it’s actually nicknamed “Iceberg Alley.”

But for our neighbors to the north, iceberg season isn’t just nature’s show time. It’s also travelers’ scavenger hunt time. And thanks to Newfoundland & Labrador Tourism, there’s a foolproof way for eager visitors to chase icebergs—hence, thrills—along Canada’s arctic path.

IcebergFinder.com uses both satellite technology and tour operator intel to provide real-time updates on where and when travelers can spot icebergs across Newfoundland and Labrador. This spring, an updated version of the digital iceberg tracker will allow participants to upload photos to an interactive map that stores and shares the location details of each iceberg, then connects travelers to nearby amenities.

So, not only will you be able to easily track and spot massive glacial chunks drifting down the arctic’s pathway in real-time, but you’ll also be able to locate the best local bar at the end of the day when you’ve had your fair share of ’berg-spotting and you’re craving a cold one. Sold already? There’s more: Your beer may have even been brewed using 100,000-year-old iceberg water, because—yes—in Newfoundland and Labrador, that’s a thing.

