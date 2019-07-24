Maximize Points With These Newly Combined Air-Hotel Loyalty Programs

Marriott and Emirates this month became the latest hotel group and airline to establish a reciprocal loyalty program—and we’re not upset about it. The move is part of what has become a larger trend in hotels and airlines linking up to offer their members (usually elite ones) the opportunity to earn hotel points when they fly, and miles when they stay at hotels, so basically double the points.



The Marriott-Emirates partnership comes after Hyatt and American Airlines launched a loyalty collaboration this past spring, allowing AAdvantage elite members to earn bonus miles during Hyatt stays and World of Hyatt elite members to earn bonus points on American Airline flights. That union was made even sweeter by the fact that World of Hyatt recently added the boutique Joie de Vivre Hotels and Thompson Hotels into its loyalty program, as well as dozens of hotels that are part of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World group.

Last month, Accor Group and the Air France–KLM Group announced a dual reward offering that is available to their entire global loyalty customer base (not just elite members). Every time loyalty members fly with Air France or KLM, or stay at an Accor hotel, they will now earn both Flying Blue miles (Air France–KLM’s loyalty program) and Le Club AccorHotels reward points.